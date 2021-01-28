RentRedi Launches “The Real Estate Pod” Podcast With Expert Hosts To Help Listeners Build Wealth From Real Estate



Cover art for The Real Estate Pod, available of Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher & anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

The podcast tackles all facets of real estate investing, providing listeners with actionable strategies to start, scale, & cashflow their real estate business.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — RentRedi, the property management tech startup, has launched a new podcast: The Real Estate Pod (www.rentredi.com/podcasts).

The podcast features real estate investing advice like how to Airbnb and house hack properties, and even tackle the business and entrepreneur side of investing to help listeners—from rookies to experts—strategically build wealth from real estate.

The Real Estate Pod episodes will feature a 4-host rotation consisting of real estate experts Glenn & Amber Schworm, Craig Curelop, and Stacy Rossetti—all of whom have dedicated their lives to real estate and have successfully built their own respective real estate empires.

The Real Estate Pod: Hosts

Glenn and Amber Schworm are real estate investing experts and entrepreneurs. They have been flipping and managing rental homes for over 10 years while founding two businesses focused on wholesaling & coaching. They’ve built multimillion-dollar businesses that have helped them achieve the goal of living a life they love.

Craig Curelop is the author of The House Hacking Strategy. He’s a real estate investor, real estate agent and founder of the FI Team in Denver, CO. He started with a negative net worth in 2016 and officially reached financial freedom in 2019.

Stacy Rossetti is a real estate investing expert, coach, and known as the queen of storage units. Stacy specializes in real estate investing, rehabbing, and storage facilities. She is a real estate coach, helping her students purchase investment properties, including self-storage units.

From tackling the entrepreneurial mindsets to creative investing strategies, these expert hosts provide a blueprint for how to build long-term wealth through real estate—all available on The Real Estate Pod.

The Real Estate Pod: Episode Themes

The Real Estate Pod posts four episodes a week and covers a wide range of topics to suit every type of real estate investor:

Tuesdays | Women in Real Estate: Spotlighting women who are crushing it, real estate coach and investor Stacy Rossetti hosts conversations with women from across the country to talk strategy.

Wednesdays | The Business of Real Estate Investing: Interested in the entrepreneurship of investing? Each week, real estate experts Glenn & Amber Schworm talk about economics, Airbnb-ing, and basic entrepreneurship.

Thursdays | Real Estate Investing for Rookies: Ever wondered how to start investing or how to build a team? Real estate coach and investor Stacy Rossetti shares the how-tos for rookie investors.

Fridays | Building Long-Term Wealth in Real Estate: Building wealth through real estate is achievable. Author, investor, and real estate agent Craig Curelop will discuss effective strategies and insider information you need to create long term wealth.

Listeners can subscribe to The Real Estate Pod on all major podcast platforms, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher, and can find more information about the podcast at https://rentredi.com/podcasts/.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a landlord-tenant software that empowers landlords to manage properties themselves, making stress-free renting affordable and accessible to everyone.

For landlords, RentRedi provides an all-in-one dashboard that enables them to collect mobile rent payments, list properties, prequalify and screen tenants, plus electronically sign leases, export property-related reports, send in-app notifications to tenants, and manage or outsource maintenance.

RentRedi has partnered with platforms including Realtor.com and Doorsteps, Latchel, TransUnion, and TSYS to create the best experience possible. For tenants, RentRedi’s mobile app allows them to prequalify, apply, pay rent, schedule rent, and submit maintenance requests, all from the palm of their hand. For more information visit RentRedi.com.

The Real Estate Pod: Highs & Low of Entrepreneurship

Read the full release click here

