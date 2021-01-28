Peter J. Stouffer named CEO of Debron Industrial Electronics LLC



Debron Industrial Electronics LLC is pleased to announce that Peter J. Stouffer has been named Chief Executive Officer

TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Debron Industrial Electronics LLC is pleased to announce that Peter J. Stouffer has been named Chief Executive Officer overseeing electronic manufacturing and assembly operations located in Troy, Michigan (Debron Industrial Electronics) and Cumberland, Wisconsin (DCA Manufacturing).

Commenting on his appointment, Peter says, “The merger and integration of Debron and DCA, now complete, sets the stage for us to showcase our employees and capabilities as a powerhouse partner. Our high volume, agile production in Cumberland with the expanded footprint in horsepower and dexterity in Troy really spotlight the advantages to our partners. They will have two centers of excellence on one roster, each with unique complements to the other. We, as one, we will prove that we are here to exceed expectations. With the combined team among the Great Lakes, I have no doubt our operational efficiencies will continue to increase and am confident in ensuring the company’s future success through expediting organic growth and new customer gains. We are hungry, we are ready, and we are about to talk with everyone we can serve.”

Peter graduated from General Motors Institute with a degree in electrical engineering and has been immersed in engineering since 1986. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in all facets of electronics manufacturing including Engineering Manager, Director of Operations, VP of Merger and Acquisition as well as President / Managing Director for high-growth organizations in the US and abroad.

Debron Industrial Electronics, headquartered in Troy, MI, is a manufacturer of electronic controls, wire and cable harness and printed circuit board assemblies. The Cumberland, WI location (DCA Manufacturing) specializes in electronic manufacturing services, including printed circuit boards and electromechanical assembly. For more information, please visit www.debron-electronics.com or www.dcamfg.com.

Debron Industrial Electronics LLC is privately held in the portfolio of Madison, Wisconsin-based Mendota Group. The Mendota Group invests in companies facing ownership transition and in need of flexible capital structures built to support growth. Their objective is to make acquisitions and enable management to significantly enhance value through increased operating efficiency, internal growth and acquisition. For more information, please visit www.themendotagroup.com.

For further information as it relates to Debron Industrial Electronics LLC please contact Peter Stouffer at +1 248-591-3123 or [email protected]

