Prominent Canadian Beauty Blogger Releases New Retro Fragrance “Eau de Jane”

Acclaimed beauty expert Jane Daly’s passion for perfume led her to develop her own stunning new fragrance to rave reviews, which soft-launched in 2019.

Ottawa, January 26, 2021 – Jane Daly of Daly Beauty, a beauty blog featuring fragrance and beauty reviews, is making a big splash in the fragrance world with her new scent, Eau de Jane. Jane was inspired by vintage perfumes, while also representing a universal scent memory.

Jane Daly stated, “I wanted a perfume that reminded me of the perfumes worn by the people I loved when I was young…my first scent memories. It also had to be something that everyone could be able to wear and experience their own scent memories. We were all little kids once, sitting on warm green grass in the sun, with wildflowers and leafy trees, maybe playing in the dirt, or feeling the cool water in a stream or river flowing over the stones.”

Daly Beauty’s Eau de Jane launched on social media to much acclaim by fragrance bloggers and perfume lovers alike. A sneak peek sample was reviewed by Luca Turin & Tania Sanchez in their much anticipated and lauded 2018 edition of Perfumes: The Guide. Turin called Eau de Jane “pleasantly retro” and further wrote that Eau de Jane is “excellent” and a perfume he would highly recommend.

To ground Eau de Jane, ingredients were used to represent fragrances from the ancient world as well as some magical molecules to represent the cosmos and eternal life. Jane continued, “I wanted Eau de Jane to have a slow and true evolution on skin with top notes, heart notes and base notes that slowly evolve as you wear it. The green notes that are the focus of the perfume are a fresh change in modern perfumery, using ingredients common to both men’s and women’s fragrances making it truly gender free. Eau de Jane changes while wearing to become a truly gorgeous skin scent. Many who have tried it smile as they sniff their skin and say ‘hey, this reminds me of something’.”

Jane Daly is known for having an incredibly sensitive nose and precise sense of smell, and therefore Eau de Jane is a soft perfume that wears close to the body, like a hug. In order to get the notes just perfect, Eau de Jane’s formula uses over forty percent natural essences.

If you are interested in learning more about Eau de Jane or are interested in purchasing, please check out eaudejane.com. Jane knows how hard it is to buy a perfume online un- sniffed, so for $20USD you can purchase a sample sprayer vial, with that purchase counting as a credit if you decide to buy a bottle.

