One Hundred Feet and TOMAR Electronics. Inc Form Strategic Partnership to Offer Enhanced Safety Services

UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — On January 12th 2021, One Hundred Feet, an innovative geospatial mapping company, and TOMAR Electronics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of emergency warning products and optical preemption systems, joined forces to offer public safety officials access to a broader range of products and services. Both companies proudly work to increase safety for public service workers, while reducing emergency response time. The partnership will combine their efforts and grant TOMAR’s customers further access to innovative solutions that help them save lives and better protect communities.

TOMAR Electronics has produced cutting-edge emergency response technology for over 50 years and has established a reputation of delivering reliable, robust, safe products in the public safety industry. Its decision to partner with One Hundred Feet now furthers their available services by offering precise GIS mapping software. This software lays over a department’s current navigation system to reveal precise location data relevant to public safety, including apartment unit numbers, building and complex entrances, and stairwell locations to an accuracy of within 10ft.

“For over 50 years TOMAR has been providing solutions to protect people and property. Our Envelope of Safety (EOS) right-of-way enhancing solution gets first responders from the station, through traffic, and on the property of the crisis as safely and quickly as possible.” Says Jason Shadle, National STROBECOM II Product Manager at TOMAR. “One Hundred Feet’s software-overlay allows us to finally extend EOS the final leg, from property entrance to the exact location of people in need.”

Tamara Coffey, Director of the Public Safety Division for One Hundred Feet stated, “We are happy to kick off this partnership and jointly continue both organizations’ passion of providing quality products and top-of-the-line services. Emphasizing on the importance of reducing response time, arriving at the accurate location quickly and safely could ultimately help save lives.”

About One Hundred Feet Inc.

One Hundred Feet Inc. is a geospatial mapping company that creates data where it previously didn’t exist. This data provides clear-cut navigation for the last 500ft of a journey to complex destinations. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.

About TOMAR Electronics

TOMAR Electronics is a leading manufacturer of high quality emergency warning products and optical preemption systems. Located in Gilbert, AZ, TOMAR has designed and manufactured highly reliable and efficient LED and strobe light systems for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit www.TOMAR.com.

