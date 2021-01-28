Monica Engelhardt Named Clearsulting Chief Financial Officer



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Monica Engelhardt, CFO

Long-Time Team Member Excited to Drive Growth in Full-Time CFO Role

It’s important to me to continue to prioritize our people as we build on our exciting early success and scale to an even brighter future.” — Monica Engelhardt, CFO

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Monica Engelhardt, CPA, has been named Chief Financial Officer at Clearsulting. Engelhardt, a graduate of Walsh University with a degree in Accounting and Finance, started her consulting career at PwC. She first worked out of PwC’s Cleveland, OH, office as an IT auditor and then transitioned to their Financial Effectiveness practice. Engelhardt left the Big Four firm in 2015 to join Clearsulting as its second team member.

Having been part of the Clearsulting team since shortly after the firm’s founding, Engelhardt has worked across its primary service offerings, helped to build its Risk Advisory practice, and expanded its internal operations. She has served as acting CFO since 2018 and is thrilled to continue drive the company’s internal strategic initiatives as its full-time Chief Financial Officer. “I’m really passionate about our team and our culture,” says Engelhardt. “I’ve been lucky to be part of the firm since our inception. The opportunities I’ve had to serve in multiple capacities here will help me be successful in this role, as I’ve gained deep knowledge of every aspect of our business. It’s important to me to continue to prioritize our people as we build on our exciting early success and scale to an even brighter future.”

##

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here