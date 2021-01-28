Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Monica Engelhardt Named Clearsulting Chief Financial Officer

eTN Managing Editor eTN Managing EditorJanuary 28, 2021 17:37
Monica Engelhardt, CFO

Long-Time Team Member Excited to Drive Growth in Full-Time CFO Role

It’s important to me to continue to prioritize our people as we build on our exciting early success and scale to an even brighter future.”

— Monica Engelhardt, CFO

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Monica Engelhardt, CPA, has been named Chief Financial Officer at Clearsulting. Engelhardt, a graduate of Walsh University with a degree in Accounting and Finance, started her consulting career at PwC. She first worked out of PwC’s Cleveland, OH, office as an IT auditor and then transitioned to their Financial Effectiveness practice. Engelhardt left the Big Four firm in 2015 to join Clearsulting as its second team member.

Having been part of the Clearsulting team since shortly after the firm’s founding, Engelhardt has worked across its primary service offerings, helped to build its Risk Advisory practice, and expanded its internal operations. She has served as acting CFO since 2018 and is thrilled to continue drive the company’s internal strategic initiatives as its full-time Chief Financial Officer. “I’m really passionate about our team and our culture,” says Engelhardt. “I’ve been lucky to be part of the firm since our inception. The opportunities I’ve had to serve in multiple capacities here will help me be successful in this role, as I’ve gained deep knowledge of every aspect of our business. It’s important to me to continue to prioritize our people as we build on our exciting early success and scale to an even brighter future.”

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

