SIXT extends management board to include new Van and Truck division

SIXT is girding up for growth again and focusing on significant market potential in the commercial vehicle and truck rental business



As of 1 January 2021, the management board of Sixt SE is extended by the new Van & Truck division and internationalization expert Daniel Marasch who takes his seat on the management board. SIXT is thus responding to the increasing importance of the Van & Truck product sector and is tapping into new potential as part of its international growth strategy.

The global mobility provider estimates that the commercial vehicle and truck rental market in the USA and Europe alone is worth more than 10 billion US-dollars. By creating the new management division, SIXT is girding up for growth again. Making the most of synergies with the car rental business, the company is paving the way for substantial and profitable growth in this new management division.

An experienced and efficient expert, Daniel Marasch has been appointed to the management board. As a former board member of the Lidl trading company, he brings extensive expertise in both international expansion and in setting up sustainable logistics and supply chains.

When aged just 25, Marasch was appointed sales manager of Lidl Ireland, climbing the career ladder to become CEO Lidl Italy and CEO Lidl Germany. Later on, as board member Countries International of Lidl, he was largely responsible for the development of strategically important foreign markets.

Erich Sixt, chairman of the board, Sixt SE: “As one of the world’s most successful mobility providers, we aim to become a market leading player in the European Van & Truck rental business in the long term, while cornering relevant market shares in the USA in the medium term. We are looking forward to working with Daniel Marasch and together we will do our utmost to achieve this goal. By establishing the Van & Truck management division, SIXT is creating the necessary entrepreneurial scope to focus on the division’s global expansion – on an equal footing with the successful mobility sector. SIXT is also responding to the increasing importance of the Van & Truck product sector, which has proved to be a stable, strong-selling constant in our mobility portfolio, especially during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Van & Truck rental market promises high growth potential

In recent years, SIXT has recorded steady, profitable growth in the Van & Truck sector, and in the German-speaking world, it has established itself as one of the leading rental companies for vans and trucks under 7.5 tons. SIXT identifies huge potential in this sector in the upcoming years, and given the booming online business, expects a continued rise in demand for commercial vehicles to deliver parcels. SIXT offers its logistics customers vehicles for this purpose with a high degree of flexibility. Depending on the period of use, a wide selection of brands can be hired flexibly at short notice from more than 800 Van & Truck stations worldwide.

In addition, SIXT aims to significantly improve the customer experience by seamlessly digitalising the Van & Truck rental business. With its ONE mobility platform and smart vehicle connectivity via telematics, SIXT is ahead of the curve and offers the ideal infrastructure to let customers enjoy fully digitalized and therefore highly flexible renting and use of vans and trucks in the future.

Konstantin Sixt, Chief Sales Officer, Sixt SE: “In recent years, the Van & Truck product sector has become the hidden champion of our product portfolio. We identify a huge sales potential in this area – in Germany, and more so in our international markets. By digitalising rental, we aim to improve the user experience for our customers significantly. As we see it, our ONE mobility platform, the highly digitised processes and our determination to grow are the ideal prerequisites for cornering the relevant market shares.”

Daniel Marasch, new board member for Van & Truck Sixt SE, says: “SIXT has the vision and determination to become a key international player in the hitherto highly fragmented Van & Truck rental market. I will use all my experience of international logistics chains, full-scale international expansions and success-focused team leadership to achieve this ambition. SIXT’s entrepreneurial dynamism and lively will to grow are a great incentive for me. Van & Truck is set to become a long-term growth driver for our company.”



