FAA announces Super Bowl LV safety plan

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the aviation community, and the National Football League to ensure safe, secure and efficient operations before, during and after Super Bowl LV. The Super Bowl will be held Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The agency is planning for hundreds of additional take-offs and landings and aircraft parked at Tampa Bay airports during Super Bowl week. Special procedures, including Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) and a No Drone Zone will limit flights around Raymond James Stadium before, during and after the game.

The game day TFR will go into effect at approximately 5:30 p.m. EST. It will cover a 30 nautical mile (34.5 mile) ring, centered over the stadium and from the ground up to 18,000 feet in altitude. It will expire at 11:59 p.m. EST, but may be extended if conditions warrant. Drones also are prohibited inside the TFR.

The FAA has established additional TFRs to restrict drone flights for two nautical miles (2.3 miles) around Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from the ground to an altitude of 2,000 feet from Friday, January 29, through Saturday, February 6, during event hours.

Pilots must be aware of the latest TFRs and check Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) before flying. Pilots and drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission could face civil penalties that exceed $30,000 and potential criminal prosecution for flying drones in the TFR. The FAA encourages drone operators to check all notices to determine where drones may fly.

Drone pilots should check the FAA’s B4UFly app to determine when and where they may fly.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights at Tampa International Airport (TPA). Emergency, medical, public safety and military operations may fly in the TFR while it is in place, in coordination with air traffic control.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) enforces TFRs in real time.