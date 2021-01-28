WTM Latin America announces new dates

WTM Latin America will take place from 3 to 5 August 2021 at Expo Centre Norte, in São Paulo



Simon Mayle, the new Exhibition Director at WTM Latin America, has announced the first news of the event. The show that was going to take place in June will now be held from 3 to 5 August 2021 at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo. The decision to postpone the show took into account the current scenario of the pandemic and the global vaccination schedule.

According to Mayle, changing the date will allow visitors to enjoy a better experience and greater peace of mind.

“The appeal of the events promoted by Reed Exhibitions is their commitment to safety and quality. Following all the established protocols, we have been working hard to promote WTM Latin America in a safe manner, and with a high level of excellence”, he said.

With vaccination programs being rolled out worldwide, the prospect is that the tourism industry will begin to hot up and start moving again.

Changing the event’s date will allow exhibitors to adjust better to the new products that are going to be launched for the new post-COVID-19 traveler.

The change will also help both visitors and customers to plan their participation more effectively over the three-day show.

WTM Latin America is the leading B2B event for the travel industry in Latin America and attracts tourism professionals worldwide. Over the three-day show, the event generates millions in business and delivers quality content that reveals the sector’s trends and the transformations it is experiencing.

“We believe and continue to work for WTM Latin America to be a show to celebrate, overcome and generate excellent business, to contribute to the reconstruction and reestablishment of the tourism industry. We are optimistic about the new dates and carefully monitoring the world scenario”, concludes Mayle.