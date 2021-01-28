WTIA signs MOU with Democratic Republic of The Congo on 22Jan2021 – Targeting Strategic Development



The Democratic Republic of The Congo and South Korea The Official Signing Ceremony in Matadi J.O.Engineering Logo Mr. Atou Matubuana Nkuluki Chairman Kim, Seoul

We have been conducting business in Africa for over 10 years, In particular, much effort has been put into the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tunisia.

We have signed a MOU which was aired on the main broadcasting station in Matadi, between Mr. Lutete who represents WTIA in DRC and Mr. Atou Matubuana Nkuluki, Governor of Congo Central Province” — Chairman Keun-Young Kim

MATADI, CONGO CENTRAL PROVINCE, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We are extremely proud to announce to the world that our 1st good news in 2021 is that from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which was aired on the main broadcasting station in Matadi, between Mr. Papy Lutete who represents WTIA in DRC and Mr. Atou Matubuana Nkuluki, governor of Kongo Central Province. said an elated Chairman Keun-Young Kim.

The Democratic Republic of The Congo is blessed with abundant resources but along with that came much misery and strife for its people stuck between the war lords and the influential bunch who have siphoned off almost all of these riches for their person gain leaving this richly blessed nation to struggle in poverty.

To highlight some of the vast resources, Copper reserves alone are 140 million tons, accounting for 15% of the world, and cobalt also accounts for about 60% of the world with 6 million tons of reserves, so many countries are showing interest in resource development, and tantalum, the main raw material for capacitors. Coltan, a mixture of and niobium, ranks first in the world. Uranium is also considered to have the 8th largest reserves in the world, In addition to this, there are tremendous resources such as gold, tin, manganese, uranium, lead, and zinc, and even offshore oil fields are being developed.

In the last few years, more than 100,000 refugees have fled the civil war and crossed the border due to the war intensified by these resources. The rich underground resources of the Democratic Congo have only caused disaster to the people. There is a movement demanding not to use rare earth minerals from the Democratic Congo, which induce destruction of nature and help the ships of warlords, There is now a law to regulate the ‘Conflict Mineral’.

Although there is a history of various national pains and pains of the past that are still ongoing, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a very large country and a market with great potential. That is why WTIA has been making great efforts to penetrate into the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a key target country for the last 5 years relentlessly, and has been making great in-roads since last year.

The details of the memorandum of understanding agreed and signed with the governor of Central Congo this time are divided into 3 parts.

1. Providing Electricity along with our Consortium Partner ( J. O. Engineering )

2. Infrastructure Development

3. CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility ( The Solar Cow Program)

About J.O.Engineering

J.O. Engineering is a South Korean based company established in 1998 and is one of HHI (Hyundai Heavy Industries) only 6 Global distributors presently with a proven track record in not just Heavy Ship Machinery but have a unique solution called PPS (Portable Power Solution) which provide decentralized power to remote locations efficiently.

WTIA and The Democratic Republic of The Congo

