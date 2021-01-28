Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTN Managing Editor eTN Managing EditorJanuary 28, 2021 12:34
LoveKey Movement Takes NYC – Artist Cody TheCreative Celebrates Human Connection
During a time of loneliness and isolation, artist @CodyTheCreative takes to the streets to hand out “LoveKeys” in exchange for stories of love and connection.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, WESTCHESTER, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — LoveKey Movement Takes NYC
Artist Cody TheCreative Celebrates Human Connection

It has been roughly 12 months since the COVID-19 virus hit and in addition to the daily concerns of physical health, maintaining employment and putting food on the table, fear and social distancing have left people across this overcrowded city feeling isolated and lonely. Moreover, the intensity and hostility of our political landscape has made it harder for people to reach out, converse with and find ways to understand and relate to each other.

Pre-pandemic, artist Cody TheCreative took to the streets of New York City to hand out LoveKeys to strangers in exchange for their stories of love and connection to demonstrate that “Love is the Key”. The LoveKey Movement, as he calls it, has now moved online.

“We live in a polarized world, but regardless, people still want to believe in love.” says the artist. “The basic human need – to love and be loved – is universal. Our stories of love soften our edges and help us to relate to each other, and focus on what’s really important.”

Cody TheCreative handed out LoveKeys all over New York City and they are now available online at www.lovekeymovement.com along with a line of LoveKey face masks, so that as people navigate through their day, they can “share the love”.

The artist is best known locally for his appearances on MSG Networks’ promos in which he paints Rangers themed sneakers and drawings. He’s known globally for his #PennyPopArt, and street-art style which he applies to murals, other objects and articles of clothing. He has been recognized by galleries and media from Los Angeles to Venice. His work can be seen at codythecreative.com.

Cody TheCreative
Cody TheCreative.com
+1 914-609-5935
[email protected]
