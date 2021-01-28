Christian Espinosa Announces a New Cybersecurity Guide “The Smartest Person in the Room”



LONDON, UK, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — In his book, “The Smartest Person in the Room: The Root Cause and New Solution for Cybersecurity” Christian Espinosa teaches the seven steps of his Secure Methodology to help boost awareness, communication, and mindset – all vital elements within every organization wanting to win the war against cybercrime.

The Smartest Person in the Room addresses common issues faced by people working in the field of cybersecurity. Christian Espinosa presents a solid solution to help companies protect themselves against cybercriminals. The author has decades of experience and many achievements in his field. Espinosa’s cybersecurity career includes roles as an US Air Force officer, DoD contractor, freelancer, entrepreneur, and business owner. He has a complete understanding of the fears and devastation cyberattacks can cause in business.

The book details how uncertainty and feelings of significance can hinder the personal and professional growth of even the brightest technical minds. According to Espinosa, the problems within the cybersecurity industry are caused by people, not a lack of cutting-edge technology. His experience has shown that technical people typically find it difficult to interact with others. This manifests through intellectual bullying and posturing.

Even though technical staff are naturally curious, they often fear showing this curiosity to the public, preferring to remain silent rather than allow people to think they lack knowledge. This fear of judgment is what prevents the essential communication required to effectively solve cybersecurity problems.

Espinosa uses his experience to focus on why the mentality of not wanting someone else to be the smartest person in the room perpetuates. It also influences management and their hiring strategies.

Insecurity, fear, defensiveness, and posturing are common among technical teams, and these all lead to complicated cybersecurity solutions. Teams should be more focused on prioritizing and offering solutions that are easy to implement. Espinosa knows that simple and easy are two different things because nothing can be achieved without some effort.

The seven steps of the Secure Methodology are each designed to boost internal and client relationships through listening and communication techniques. Espinosa knows that people skills (empathy, trust, listening, and vulnerability) are necessary to develop and refine.

Throughout his life, Christian Espinosa felt he had to relentlessly pursue success to overcome the sense of not belonging. From early on in his career, his willpower to be the best drove him to succeed in many things. Each achievement was dampened by his fear of getting too close to people.

It was only in 2014 that Espinosa realized his amazing professional and athletic achievements lacked fulfillment. His ego was getting in the way because it was keeping his mind closed to the support and good advice of others.

Espinosa says the book was an opportunity to share everything that took him years to realize. “It is a guide for leaders and technical employees to improve. Heightened cybersecurity can be achieved when the unknown becomes our strongest defense.”

Christian Espinosa recently said, “Statistically, given my childhood, I wasn’t likely to ‘succeed’.” This has not stopped him from achieving great things in his career or personal life. In “The Smartest Person in the Room”, Espinosa generously shares snippets from his life.

The Air Force Veteran and CEO of Alpine Security not only finds time to write, coach, and speak, but also holds multiple patents in cybersecurity. He also continues adding to his various sporting achievements. These include mountain climbing, skydiving, deep-sea diving, Ironman triathlons, and travel. He also teaches outdoor survival skills.

He continues to work and play hard, and his inspiring life story shows how someone living below the poverty line managed to become the founder and CEO of his own successful cybersecurity company.

Espinosa has said about his journey of self-awareness: “The next level of success took me a while to achieve. I realized that without a different approach, I would always be sidelined. Entrepreneurship woke me up to the fact that I needed emotional intelligence.”

In this book, you can share the remarkable journey of Christian Espinosa. The book is not only aimed at company executives and technical leaders, it is for anyone interested in learning skills needed to take a career and life to the next level. Espinosa shows how opening the self to fulfillment and belonging is the path to a more fulfilling life and career.

