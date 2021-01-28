Denver Company’s New Technology Tracks Police Officer Wellness on the Job



DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Any good manager knows the importance of having a clear picture of team members’ performance can prevent problems from arising and allows quick responses to address the problems when they do arise. Police departments are no different. In fact, having reliable early warning signs are even more important when the wellness of the officer impacts the safety of the larger public. SmartForce Technologies, Inc., a Denver-based technology company, pioneered a cutting-edge Early Intervention System (EIS) that provides law enforcement leaders real-time reports of how their officers are doing and when to intervene appropriately. As a direct response to law enforcement customer requests, SmartForce® created this innovative system and takes the guesswork out of knowing when officers need extra support and what type of intervention is needed. Having immediate access to metrics of officer risk enables law enforcement leaders to drive more accountability in their organizations, be proactive in ensuring officer wellness, as well as engender more public trust and transparency.

SmartForce was launched in 2015 to help public safety organizations maximize their impact by providing a secure platform to communicate and collaborate on important information in real time. Since its inception, the company continues to grow because its 100+ client organizations across the country have benefited from its advanced software and are able to focus more on protecting the public. This new Early Intervention System is the latest SmartForce product that makes law enforcement and communities safer. When asked about his hopes and motivation behind developing the module, the CEO of SmartForce, Mariano Delle Donne, said “We heard our customers. They wanted near real time data so they can act in a timely manner. We want the new system to empower agencies to use their own data in supporting their force internally and make officers more equipped to serve their communities externally.”

The Early Intervention System contains a platform where the department leader can see on any given day if any officer is at risk based on a number of indicators. Completed and ongoing reports of responses to resistance, car crashes, pursuits, and complaints against an officer are all signs of potential risk. Each department can set and weight the indicators they want to use based on their unique jurisdiction. The SmartForce software then uses its one-of-a-kind algorithm to determine and show officers on the range of potential risk and how close they are to the tipping point based on the parameters the department leadership sets. The tipping point is the point at which an officer intervention should be considered and supervisors can document interventions including counseling, re-assignments, etc. to mitigate risk to the officer and community alike.

The module, much like the entire software package, is designed to distill complex data into useful information for officers to use immediately. The software immediately integrates reports and data that would take hours for a human analyst to interpret and without bias of human error to show when an officer needs help. For example, if an officer has been involved in a high-speed pursuit and has had multiple response to resistance (also referred to as use of force) incidents in one month, these reports would be compiled and show the officer to be at risk if those are the indicators and parameters the leaders set for their agency. The module would show the department leader in a heads up display that this particular officer is nearing, at, or over the tipping point. Without the module, the leadership would have to rely on his or her own mental or more manual data tally of what all of the officers have been going through. The module tracks reports and incidents as they happen and produces a clear and fair picture of what’s going on for multiple officers. Because the module is preset by the department with its priorities in mind and its own threshold or tipping point, the software produces the metrics at a glance with up-to-date data as incident reports are generated. Departments otherwise would have to wait days, weeks, and sometimes months for investigations to be completed before such data about officer experiences are available. As one can imagine, these timelines are too long and many officers would have gone past the tipping point in terms of risk without a real time early warning system. Once an officer is identified by the module as getting close to the tipping point or having gone past the tipping point, the department lead knows how many reports and which reports led to the determination. He or she can then react appropriately with officer wellness initiatives such as assigning peer support, mental health checkups, additional in-service training, or other targeted actions.

About SmartForce Technologies, Inc.

SmartForce is an industry leader in enterprise public safety software solutions that helps high performing law enforcement organizations with proactive crime reduction, improved communications, streamlined administration and risk reduction.

