Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Lighting Sales Agency in Western Asia



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Xicato’s Flexible Linear Lighting (XFL)

Agustos Teknoloji Expands Xicato’s Presence with Smart Building Projects in Turkey

Xicato’s industry leading brand of scalable products designed with their superior light quality technology resonates well with our mission to transform the building industry in Turkey.” — Emre Gunes, Principal at Agustos Teknoloji

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced a partnership with Agustos Teknoloji, a top-notch lighting sales agency, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of state-of-the-art lighting products in Turkey. Xicato is focused on providing an expansive family of the highest quality lighting solutions with leading-edge smart wireless Bluetooth controls. Agustos Teknoloji is similarly focused on providing the best-in-class architectural lighting solutions that bring the latest proven technologies to the building projects in Turkey.

Agustos Teknoloji has a dedicated team of lighting experts serving a variety of residential and commercial clientele with advanced lighting and smart building automation requirements. Agustos Teknoloji can now offer Xicato’s unrivaled quality end-to-end lighting solutions and controls to satisfy the most stringent requirements of their customers implementing Turkey’s National Energy Efficiency Action, which outlines the national goals for energy efficiency in buildings and other sectors through 2023.

“We pride ourselves on being the most innovative lighting agency in our region,” said Emre Gunes, Principal at Agustos Teknoloji. “Xicato’s industry leading brand of scalable products designed with their superior light quality technology resonates well with our mission to transform the building industry in Turkey with only the best in lighting solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Xicato to bring this transformation to reality.”

“Agustos Teknoloji has the right approach when it comes to elevating the importance of the quality of light in building projects in Asia and Europe,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “They are changing the way many think about the future of smart buildings with innovated lighting solutions that are unique in superiority, design, and features. We are delighted to have Agustos Teknoloji represent the Xicato brand in this important region of the world.”

About Agustos Teknoloji:

Agustos Teknoloji is a boutique lighting sales agency focusing on innovative lighting technologies. Agustos Teknoloji has pride in representing only the best-in-class, offering the novelties and innovation to the market. With over 15 years of lighting experience, Agustos Teknoloji is the ultimate partner for the most prestigious projects within the region.

About Xicato Inc.:

Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolios of spot light sources and linear lighting solutions; world-class Bluetooth enabled LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato’s solutions inspire architects, designers and building owners to create beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here