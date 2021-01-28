W420 Radio Network Announces Featured Guest: Charles Butler



Why are American minorities hit the hardest by the pandemic?

The disparity between how the pandemic is affecting non whites and whites is clear and comprehensive. We are going to delve into what these disparities are and what can be done.” — Host of America’s Cannabis Conversation, Dan Perkins

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — W420 Radio Network, the first virtual radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation, is announcing featured guest, Charles Butler, of “The Reality Check with Charles Butler” from Red State Radio. He will be discussing: how minorities groups are impacted by the pandemic, cultural issues and current topics of interest. This insightful episode will be airing this Saturday January 30th @ 4:20p.m. in your time zone. It will be available on W420radionetwork.com immediately following the show.

Charles Butler, Host of “The Reality Check with Charles Butler,” states “I am glad to be doing the show. There are so many important issues to address – race does factor into COVID-19 – how communities are impacted, affected, access and what legacy aspects are at play…”

According to NPR, As Pandemic Deaths Add Up, Racial Disparities Persist — And In Some Cases Worsen, “African Americans continue to get infected and die from COVID-19 at rates more than 1.5 times their share of the population…Increasingly, Hispanics and Latinos die from COVID-19 at rates higher than their share of state populations.”

Dan Perkins, Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network and Host of "America's Cannabis Conversation," states "The disparity between how the pandemic is affecting non whites and whites is clear and comprehensive. We are going to delve into what these disparities are and what can be done."

This week’s guest lineup also includes the following esteemed guests to offer their expertise:

– Host of “The Reality Check with Charles Butler,” Charles Butler

– President of Trilogía, Cal Chan

– President and CEO of Zyus Life Sciences, Brent Zettl

– Chairman & CEO @ Aphria Inc., Executive Chairman of Whole Earth Brands, Inc., Presiding Director of MDC Partners Inc., Irwin Simon

W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs – Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.

To listen an episode go here: CRN Digital Talk Radio

W420 Radio Network go here: https://w420radionetwork.com/

Read the full release click here

