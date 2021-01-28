Stand Together Ventures Lab Announces Investment in BeGreatTV



BeGreatTV Founder and CEO Cortney Woodruff BeGreatTV President, Cortez Bryant BeGreatTV – Taught by Sir John

The platform plans to grow its bench of “edutainment” talent to expose young people to opportunities for personal and career growth.

Our vision is to place the advice and knowledge of successful Black innovators into every household… creating touch points to inspire underserved youth to achieve their own version of greatness…” — Cortney Woodruff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL3, LLC) today announced a seed investment to launch BeGreatTV, an online platform that features entertaining virtual lessons taught by prominent Black innovators and leaders from around the world. STVL3, LLC is one of the first investors in the platform alongside Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Backstage Capital, and SOSV. Initial investors also include Celebrity Stylist Law Roach, Actress and Comedian Tiffany Haddish, and Music Executive Mack Maine. BeGreatTV provides a content-rich platform for inspirational leaders and innovators in the Black community to inform and inspire young adults. The platform will launch in the second quarter of 2021.

Stand Together Ventures Lab invests in and partners with early stage, disruptive business models that have the potential to drive exponential transformations in society.

BeGreatTV is led by Chief Executive Officer Cortney Woodruff, President Cortez Bryant and Chief of Philanthropy Avrell Stokes. Bryant spent years in the entertainment industry managing music talent including Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj. Woodruff previously launched www.TrainersVault.com, an online platform that provides software services to personal trainers.

“Growing up in Jackson, Mississippi, there were few Black mentors in the community I could emulate,” explained Cortney Woodruff, CEO of BeGreatTV. “Our vision is to place the advice and knowledge of successful Black innovators into every household and onto every device, creating touch points to inspire Black, minority, and other underserved youth to achieve their own version of greatness.”

BeGreatTV will deliver original series consisting of 12-15 episodes, each around 10-15 minutes in length, focused on lessons that promote personal growth and career development. The content will focus on industries and everyday professionals covering business, entertainment, arts, sciences, design, lifestyle, community, government, writing and music. Initial collaborators include prominent voices including Jesse Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Law Roach, Sir John, Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, Arlan Hamilton, and Brigette Romanek.

“BeGreatTV’s mission and individual-focused model for change is something we’re incredibly excited about,” said Sihyun Choi, managing director at Stand Together Ventures Lab. “The platform will showcase unique stories and career paths – exposing audiences to an increasingly diverse set of options. We are investing in this solution because of its potential to inspire generations of Black and minority leaders to accomplish amazing things for themselves and their communities.”

To schedule an interview with Cortney Woodruff or BeGreatTV Talent, contact Anika Jackson at [email protected]

For more information on Stand Together Ventures Lab, contact Jim Fellinger at [email protected]

