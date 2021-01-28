CITYDATA.ai opens access to census demographic data APIs for 8 countries



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

CITYDATA Census Demographic Open Data CITYDASH.ai Census Demographic Open Data Dashboard (powered by CITYDATA.ai) CITYDATA.ai Logo

CITYDATA.ai, the leader in geospatial AI has released census demographic open data APIs for the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Spain, UK, and Singapore.

Our clients can build real-world narratives by joining our mobility data and our people-density patterns with census demographic attributes like income, ethnicity, education, occupation, and housing.” — Apurva (Apu) Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — CITYDATA.ai (https://citydata.ai), the global leader in geospatial intelligence for smarter cities, announced today that users of their technology platform can freely access demographic data for 8 countries based on census open data sources. The demographic data is available in the form of RESTful APIs with over 500 searchable filters, and in the form of powerful map-based visualization in the browser through the online dashboard, CITYDASH.ai (https://citydash.ai)

Census open data can be unwieldy. CITYDATA.ai curates, categorizes, structures, and transforms census datasets into easy to use APIs so that researchers, students, academics, and data scientists can be free from gnarly data wrangling and focus fully on analysis and correlations. Per Elder Research, data wrangling or munging can cost analytics professionals up to 80% of their time, leaving only 20% for exploration and modeling.

Data scientist would much rather focus on finding the answer to questions like “What are the income levels of people who commute for at least 3 days every week?” . Producing such data insights requires joining the results sets of three distinct queries: (1) “How many people commute for at least 3 days every week?”, (2) “What neighborhoods do they come from?” and (3) “What is the census income distribution in such neighborhoods?”

“CITYDATA.ai is all about data-driven insights to construct narratives about real-world observations. Our mobility data provides deep insights about people-density and movement patterns at the census block or neighborhood scale. Joining our mobility data with census demographic open data can unlock even deeper insights to explain the observed patterns”, said Apurva (Apu) Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA.ai

CITYDATA’s census demographic open data is structured into the below groups. The data APIs enable users to query a single attribute, an entire group of attributes, or even a specific criteria like “housing units with at least 3 rooms and households with at least 4 persons”.

CENSUS DATA GROUPS

1) Generation

2) Gender

3) Relationship

4) Ethnicity

5) Income

6) Education

7) Workforce

8) Household

9) Housing

10) Mobility

11) Insurance

CITYDATA’s census demographic open data is available for the below countries:

CENSUS DATA COUNTRIES

1) United States : 228664 census area

2) Italy : 402539 census areas

3) Spain : 35960 census areas

4) Brazil : 312402 census areas

5) Mexico : 80536 census areas

6) Canada : 65622 census areas

7) United Kingdom : 181408 census areas

8) Singapore : 328 census areas

“Many of our clients use census data when conducting geospatial analysis involving populations, for projects ranging from transportation planning, urban design, economic development, clean energy, to disaster resilience. Our users can enrich their geospatial projects with over 500 demographic attributes through an incredibly rich visual dashboard and also through data APIs. This integration provides them with a faster way for accessing and analyzing census open data to make better-informed decisions”, said Lucas Maffioli, Head of LATAM Business at CITYDATA.ai

The company encourages users to explore the technology platform, the data dashboard, and the APIs for free by signing up online at the CITYDASH.ai website (https://citydash.ai) or the UniverCity.ai blog site (https://univercity.ai).

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here