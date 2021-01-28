Stephen Varanko III to Release Updated Version of Popular Sports Blog Site in February 2020



BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — A new sports blog website that industry aficionado Stephen Varanko III released in 2020 will soon be fully revamped after achieving higher ratings than expected. Version 2.0 of the popular site, which was designed to be even more intuitive for users, is slated to make its debut on Feb. 1.

The website is available at http://www.stephenvarankoiii.com/pro-leagues-and-the-pandemic/. The website exceeded its initial ranking targets last year, ultimately drawing triple the amount of traffic he expected. The reason for this is that the website ranked on the first page of search engine result pages for several keywords, according to Varanko. Thus, Stephen Varanko III decided to revamp the site based on the insightful feedback and input he had obtained from fans of the website.

The website offers a wide range of updates concerning the football program and the basketball program at the Virginia Military Institute—one of Varanko’s favorite higher education institutions. Even though the school’s sports programs are relatively small, Varanko said he embraces them due to the unique passion they possess. He said his hope is that his readers will see this passion and thus grow to share his interest in the teams, perhaps even supporting them along with him.

Varanko’s sports blog website also provides the latest information on the pro basketball team that calls Boston its home. Likewise, readers can learn about Baltimore’s pro baseball team and pro football team. The site, for example, highlights the team’s most quintessential plays, as well as the players and coaches responsible for them.

The updated version of the website also continues to highlight how pro football, basketball, hockey, and baseball teams are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. All of the information on the newly upgraded website is easy to find and will continue to be convenient to access in the months ahead, according to Stephen Varanko III.

