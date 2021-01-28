An $8.5 Million Entry in to a Trillion-Dollar Industry?



eCommerce Growth (Credit: statista.com) eCommerce Globally (Credit: statista.com)

Offers now invited for the domain DepartmentStore.com.

LONDON, UK, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — With E-Commerce experiencing monumental growth over the years, the chance to buy the domain departmentstore.com may be a once in an Internet lifetime opportunity.

Ecommerce has emerged from a $1.3 trillion industry in 2014 to a $3.5 trillion industry in 2019, with an estimated 1.92 billion people purchasing goods or services online. DepartmentStore.com is a Top-Level Domain, with the dot com extension accounting for 51.6% of the worldwide market. This is a rare chance to capitalize on such a lucrative opportunity.

AN EASILY REMEMBERED DOMAIN KNOWN BY 1.5 BILLION PEOPLE

DepartmentStore.com is a unique two-word generic domain. It denotes a physical retail store selling a wide range of consumer goods. A place where you can touch, feel, and talk about your purchases and where you can meet a friend for a drink or a meal.

A DOMAIN WITH SOUL

The name DepartmentStore is deep-rooted and easily remembered. It has soul. Around 1.5 billion people in the world know and use department stores and are familiar with the retail experience of finding almost everything under one roof with personal advice available and the window-shopping experience especially at Christmas.

NO OTHER DOMAIN PRESENTS THIS UNIQUE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

Whether used with content from an established shopping portal or an internet startup, this domain has huge potential as the results of all searches for products showing departmentstore.com/<product> provides tremendous authority and credibility.

A PERSONALIZED SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

With a global retail portfolio, the user creates a home page by selecting the national, regional, and local stores and sites from which results are to be returned. These results can then be viewed by new, used, swap, free, locality, distance, price, availability, delivery, discounts, rewards, and service. Every user’s home page will be different and return localized, personalized results.

A POTENTIAL GLOBAL RETAIL PORTAL

Departmentstore.com could potentially be a web and mobile retail portal and app for users to search items and view multiple offers from online, physical stores, and specialty stores together with used, swap items and sites offering rewards or cashback. With a single search of the global portal, a user could view results from Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Pinterest, Etsy, Gumtree, and specialty shops like ASOS, Boohoo, NastyGal, Etsy, Shein, Fashionova, and Pretty Little Things, to name just a few. Shops could be user-defined according to geographical location and buying preferences. Results have pre-set and user-defined searches. Alerts for sales and special offers can be set for all stores.

DOTCOM ACCOUNTS FOR OVER HALF OF ALL TOP-LEVEL DOMAINS WORLDWIDE

The extension .com has endured the ages and is the undoubted domain king, the most dominant of all Top-Level Domains (TLD) accounting for just over half of all top-level domains used throughout the world.

TOP 10 DOMAIN NAME SALES OF ALL TIME

The following list of multi-million-dollar domain sales has one common denominator – the absolute dominance of the .com extension.

1. Business.com – $345 Million

2. LasVegas.com – $90 Million

3. CarInsurance.com – $49.7 Million

4. Insurance.com – $35.6 Million

5. VacationRentals.com – $35 Million

6. PrivateJet.com – $30.1 Million

7. Voice.com – $30 Million

8. Internet.com – $18 Million

9. 360.com – $17 Million

10. Insure.com – $16 Million

HISTORY OF DEPARTMENT STORES

One of the first department stores may have been Bennett’s in Derby, England first established as a hardware shop in 1734. It still stands to this day, trading in the same building. However, the first reliably dated department store to be established was Harding, Howell & Co, which opened in 1796 on Pall Mall, London. Harding Howell and Company’s Grand Fashionable Magazine was an 18th-century department store open from 1796 to 1820. The shop was divided into four departments, selling fur and fans, fabric for dresses, haberdashery, jewelry and clocks, perfume, and millinery

DEPARTMENT STORES WORLDWIDE

Well-known Department Stores worldwide include Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, and Macy’s in the USA, In England, Harrods, Selfridges, and John Lewis. France has Carrefour and Galleries Lafayette. Galeria, Karstadt, Kaufhof in Germany. El Corte Ingles in Spain and Mitsukoshi in Japan.

HARRODS OF LONDON

Harrod’s, perhaps being the most famous of them all, was first founded in 1849 as a small shop in London with just 2 employees. It simply sold fruit, vegetables, perfume, and medicine. The massive luxury retailer is now home to over 5,000 brands, shop designer fashion and accessories, luxury beauty, fine jewelry and watches, food, furniture, and more. All available in-store and online. It was also named the world’s best performing retail store, raking in sales of £2.1 billion in the year ended February 2018, a 6.8 percent increase on the prior year.

THE UNITED STATES IS QUITE POSSIBLY THE LEADER IN DEPARTMENT STORE RETAILING

The term “department store” in the US is synonymous with the retail giant, Macy’s. The American chain was founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. As of 2015, Macy’s was the largest U.S department retail store company by retail sales. As of January 2020, Macy’s had sales of roughly $25 billion. There are 546 Macy’s stores, including 11 flagships, and the most famous of them all being in New York City, a mecca of luxury department store shopping. The historic New York City flagship store takes up almost an entire block in Herald Square in midtown Manhattan.

DEPTSTORE.COM

Macy’s use the domain deptstore.com

THE LARGEST DEPARTMENT STORE IN THE WORLD

Shinsegae in Busan, South Korea, officially took that title in 2009. Spanning two buildings and 5,487,595 square feet. It is now a part of a massive complex that has two epic food courts, an ice-skating rink, an indoor golf range, a giant spa, and a rooftop garden.

ONLINE AND PHYSICAL STORES

Online only department stores and e-commerce stores include Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, AliExpress, Jingdon, Rakuten, Flipkart, and Zalando with a vast number of other platforms and specialty retailers.

Walmart, the largest retail business, is also number two behind amazon is online sales and most department stores have a significant online presence.

TOP 5 COUNTRIES IN E-COMMERCE SALES

1. China

2. United States

3. United Kingdom

4. Japan

5. Germany

THE CHINA E-COMMERCE MARKET IS THE LARGEST IN THE WORLD

With a volume of $1.94 in 2019, which is a 27% year over year increase and a quarter of China’s total retail sales volume. As such, China’s e-commerce sector is more than three times the size of the US market. E-commerce is currently booming in Asia with China being at the forefront of digital commerce and the market dominated by the Alibaba Group and its online subsidiaries, which represent a big part of Alibaba Group’s revenue.

IN 2019, U.S. ONLINE RETAIL SALES OF PHYSICAL GOODS AMOUNTED TO $343 BILLION

The US is projected to reach close to $476 billion by 2024. The USA was initially leading the global market until China entered the game. Today, the USA comes in mostly due to giant marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. Apparel and accessories retail e-commerce in the U.S. is projected to generate $153 billion by 2024.

THE UK MAKES UP FOR $99 BILLION IN TOTAL RETAIL SALES

This makes up 14.5% of the market and considering this is a smaller nation, this is an impressive number. Amazon.co.uk dominates this number, followed by Argos and Play.com (part of Rakuten).

JAPAN’S ANNUAL ONLINE SALES REPRESENTED $79 BILLION

The country is leading the M-Commerce (mobile shopping) market in the world with the popularity of Rakuten. Japan has continuously ranked among the top five of the world’s largest e-commerce markets. Not only that, but its e-commerce market is among the fastest-growing globally, boosted by a very developed economy, highly urbanized population, high internet penetration, and single-language culture.

GERMANY GENERATED $73 BILLION IN E-COMMERCE IN 2017

This represents 8.4% of the total retail sales. Not surprisingly, Amazon recommends a big part of the market, followed by eBay and Otto which has 9 million active customers and 1.9 million visits to the site each day.

IN 2019, AN ESTIMATED 1.92 BILLION PEOPLE PURCHASED GOODS OR SERVICES ONLINE

During the same year, e-retail sales surpassed $3.5 billion worldwide, and according to the latest calculations, e-commerce growth will accelerate even further in the future.

THE LARGEST E-COMMERCE COMPANIES

According to statista.com, revenue in the eCommerce market is projected to reach $2,437,768 million in 2020 and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 7.4%, resulting in a projected market volume of $3,477,296 million by 2025. The market’s largest segment is Fashion with a projected market volume of $665,629 million in 2020. User penetration will be 46.6% in 2020 and is expected to hit 63.1% by 2025 and the average revenue per user is expected to amount to around $700.

OVER 90% OF INTERNET USERS IN THE US, UK, AND CHINA MADE AT LEAST ONE PURCHASE

According to Statista.com, in 2018, the percentage of consumers who made at least one purchase online in the previous 12 months grew to 93% of internet users in the U.S., 97% in the UK, and 92% in China. The market of developed countries is in its maturity phase, and the competition among eCommerce players is extremely high and cost-intensive. Marketplaces like Amazon and AliExpress are flourishing, while many stand-alone retailers struggle to find their USP as brand and store loyalty are decreasing and the cart abandonment rate in the industry is at 75%. Increasing brand engagement can be achieved through community building (e.g., ASOS Marketplace), loyalty programs, and a seamless mobile and desktop user experience.

CHINA WILL SOON BECOME THE WORLD’S TOP RETAIL MARKET

China is going at an amazingly fast pace and is sure to become the world’s top retail market, surpassing the US by more than $100 billion, according to eMarketer’s latest worldwide retail and e-commerce forecast. E-commerce exceeds 35% of China’s retail sales—the highest in the world (eMarketer.com).

AMAZON NOW HAS A MARKET CAP OF $1.6 TRILLION

On 4th September 2018, Amazon reached the $1 trillion market cap to become the most valuable retailer, a position that was previously held by Walmart. In 2020 partially due to the global Coronavirus pandemic the market cap of Amazon grew by 73% to $1.6 trillion making Amazon the fourth largest company in the world. Amazon is the largest online retail company in the world with estimated monthly site traffic of 2.476 billion visits. Amazon’s sales in 2019 were worth $280.5 billion, up from 2018’s $232.9 billion (+20.43%).

JD – CHINA’S ‘AMAZON’

China’s JD.com (JingDong) could be considered China’s Amazon and with its rapid growth over the last few years, it rivals China’s other e-commerce giant, Alibaba. JD has a market cap of $123.26 billion as of Dec 2020 and generated $82.80 billion in revenue in 2019.

MEITUAN OF CHINA IS ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES

In the first half of 2018, Meituan Dianping—a Chinese tech platform that expedites the booking and delivery of services such as food, hotel stays, and movie tickets—facilitated $33.8 billion worth of transactions for more than 350 million people in 2,800 cities. In food delivery alone, it handled 2.77 billion transactions: That’s 178 Meituan-enabled services every second of every day. The average customer used Meituan 38% more often than the prior year.

SUNING – 1,600 STORES THROUGHOUT CHINA

Suning.com is one of the largest retailers in China with over 1,600 stores scattered across China as well as its an e-commerce platform. Suning.com had a market cap of $13.47 billion and total revenue of $38.06 billion in 2019.

RAKUTEN – THE AMAZON OF CHINA

Known as the Amazon of Japan with 40% of users in the country Rakuten’s revenue in 2019 was $11.6 billion, which was a 14.7% increase from 2018’s revenue.

WALMART.COM THE SECOND LARGEST E-COMMERCE RETAILER IN USA

With the fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. The online share of Walmart is relatively small with about 2.8%. This is largely due to the gigantic physical retail footprint the company has in the US. Even though Walmart, is the biggest company in the world by revenue and employees they struggle with converting their success in the online retail field.

EBAY, A MULTINATIONAL E-COMMERCE OPERATION

eBay, an American multinational e-commerce corporation based in San Jose, California, facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. Its market capitalization was over $35.87 billion in October 2020.

DEPARTMENTSTORE.COM

Offers are now being sought for this domain in excess of $8.5 million (together with VAT if applicable). The asking price may be tiny compared to the potential value this easily remembered domain can bring to the right purchaser. Similar offers are invited for the plural domain, departmentstores.com

