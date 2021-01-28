La Aurelia Design wins the LUXlife Global Hospitality Award 2020



For the 5th year, the LUXlife Global Hospitality Awards have been presented to companies, who demonstrate variety and talent within the industry.

ALMERE, FL, NETHERLANDS, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — – UK LUXlife luxury magazine has announced the winners of the 2020 Global Hospitality Awards.

For the 5th year, the Global Hospitality Awards have been presented by a panel of judges to companies, who demonstrate variety and talent within the industry. Despite a difficult year, in which many are facing great trials, these Awards are a reward for key players. A selection of exclusive companies that provide excellent service to their customers have been put in the spotlight.

The Dutch wallcovering brand La Aurelia Design has won this prestigious award, in the category: ’Best Luxury Wallcovering Design Company’. The caption to the Award citation is an appreciation of performance:

” La Aurelia Design is a sophisticated purveyor of exclusive wallpaper and interior design services. Led by Founder and well-renowned wallpaperdesigner, Aurelia Ebbe, La Aurelia Design is growing on an international scale, working with experts from around the world to achieve refined wallpapers that are inimitable in their look and feel. The high quality and ingenuity that La Aurelia Design has become synonymous with in the world of bespoke wallpaper and interior design, has resulted in increasing global recognition for the brand. It takes great pride in its rapidly expanding network of professional resellers and hospitality clients. These efforts have been instrumental in La Aurelia’s achievement of LUXlife’s Best Luxury Wallcovering Design Company 2020.”

The company stands out for its distinctive high-end collections with customisable wallpaper base models. These can be applied to any hospitality project and are not limited by model, size, colour scheme or pattern repetition. With this, the studio creates special one-offs. It is the ideal customised solution for the hospitality, project- and interior professional who is looking for flexibility in combination with a high-quality, exclusive wall design.

“We as the team at La Aurelia Design, are honoured and proud to receive this award,” said founder/designer Aurelia Ebbe. ”We live in a time of unprecedented impact on many companies and individuals in the hospitality industry worldwide. The fact that our design wallpapers are increasingly being noticed and used makes us very grateful and moved. We have had the opportunity to work with several boutique hotels, bars and interior designers and we greatly appreciate that they are our ultimate ambassadors.”

The mention of La Aurelia Design as Winner: https://www.lux-review.com/issues/hospitality-awards-2020/16

The full directory listing of Winners https://www.lux-review.com/issues/hospitality-awards-2020/2

Notes to the editor:

About LUXlife

LUXlife magazine is published quarterly to inform readers about all aspects of high-end lifestyle from around the world. It is one of the world’s top 25 luxury digital lifestyle magazines. A publication for connoisseurs of luxury, business enterprises and high net worth individuals.

About La Aurelia Design:

La Aurelia Design offers a Haute Couture Wallpaper Design Service. Based on its existing designs, this studio creates the right look, with a perfect fit and the corresponding personal service. This way the interior professional gets a unique wallpaper with high exclusivity and quality.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/la_aurelia

Website: https://la-aurelia.com/category/news

Pinterest: https://nl.pinterest.com/laaurelia

