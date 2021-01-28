Holy Gentle Giants Super Permium Cat & Kitten Food, BATMAN. Burt Ward “ROBIN” from TV’S BATMAN announces new cat food



Burt Ward”Robin” batman 66 caped crusader for cats

TV Icon & Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Burt Ward “Robin” from BATMAN creates a new kitten and cat food that could give your cat an extra life!

Finally we have the opportunity to do for cats what we have successfully done for dogs for the last 15 years. I think even the Catwoman would be excited about this cat and kitten food!” — Burt Ward “Robin” from Batman 66

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — BAT SIGNAL : HOLY GENTLE GIANTS SUPER PREMIUM CAT AND KITTEN FOOD, BATMAN!

BURT WARD “ROBIN” FROM TV’S BATMAN ANNOUNCES GENTLE GIANTS NEW NATURAL NON-GMO CAT AND KITTEN FOOD WHICH PROVIDES 100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION FOR ALL CATS AND KITTENS AT ALL AGES AND STAGES OF LIFE: KITTENS, ADULTS, SENIORS, INDOOR, OUTDOOR, LACTATING FEMALES AND CATS WITH SENSITIVE STOMACHS.

THIS FOOD HAS BEEN SPECIALLY DESIGNED TO HELP CATS AND KITTENS LIVE LONG, HEALTHY, ACTIVE LIVES WITH A WONDERFUL QUALITY OF LIFE.

AVAILABLE ONLINE NOW ON TARGET.COM, WALMART.COM, PETCO.COM, CHEWY.COM AND OTHER MAJOR ONLINE RETAILERS AS WELL AS ON GENTLEGIANTSPETPRODUCTS.COM.

AVAILABLE IN MAJOR RETAIL STORES NATIONALLY DURING THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER OF 2021. GENTLE GIANTS CAT AND KITTEN FOOD WILL BE SOLD NATIONALLY IN TARGET STORES AND IN OTHER MAJOR RETAILERS.

Burt Ward, the iconic star of TV’s Batman who starred as “Robin The Boy Wonder” and who received his star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 9, 2020, announced today that Gentle Giants Products, manufacturer of the internationally successful brand GENTLE GIANTS DOG AND PUPPY FOOD, has introduced GENTLE GIANTS CAT AND KITTEN FOOD, World Class Feline Nutrition for Cats and Kittens.

Burt Ward has gone from Caped Crusader to Canine Crusader and now to Cat and Kitten Crusader!

Ward announced “We are looking forward to our new cat and kitten food doing for cats and kittens what our dog food has done for dogs and puppies. Dogs eating Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food and following our Special Feeding and Care Program are living as long as 27 ½ healthy active years with a wonderful quality of life.”

Ward added that his inspiration for creating GENTLE GIANTS CAT AND KITTEN FOOD was the phenomenal increased lifespans of two of his cats, one living to age 31, and the other living to age 32 on a diet of Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food, both canned and dry, along with regular cat food. Ward continued. “Seventy-five percent of what our cats ate was Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food while 25% of what our cats ate was regular cat food.”

Ward explained, “We’ve always known that cats need additional protein and certain other ingredients, so our pet nutritionists started with our unique Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food and worked with us to create a special food to maximize nutrition and health for cats and kittens.”

Ward continued. “People with cats and kittens have been asking us for several years if we would make a special cat and kitten food, and we have done it! We use super premium natural ingredients with added vitamins, chelated minerals other nutrients, and without fillers, chemicals and artificial preservatives. Our healthy cat and kitten food is Non-GMO with no genetically modified organisms. We also have ancient grains and superfoods like New Zealand Green Mussels in our food which is an excellent natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support.

Lower fat inside every kibble and no greasy coating of fat on the outside of every kibble maximizes nutrition and supports longevity. Added prebiotics and probiotics supports healthy digestive support and intestinal regularity.

GENTLE GIANTS CAT AND KITTEN FOOD is prepared fresh for every order. Gentle Giants is the ONLY food that your cat needs for its entire lifetime – from the first bites as a kitten to the senior years.

We want all cats and kittens to have the maximum opportunity to live the longest, healthiest, happiest lives possible with a wonderful quality of life.”

VETERINARIAN TESTED AND RECOMMENDED

“My 2 year old neutered male Munchkin cat has had hairball and urinary tract issues since he was about 7 months old. I removed 10 urinary bladder stones 6 weeks ago from his urinary bladder. He has been on various prescription and over the counter foods for both hairball and urinary issues.

I have been feeding him Gentle Giants Cat and Kitten Food for 1 month now and he has not had hairball issues. He has had no urinary tract infections or crystals present on urinalysis. From the first day I brought the food home, he has eaten it and waits by his feeder for when it’s time for his next feeding.”

Travis Van De Berg, DVM

Northeast Animal Hospital

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Ward concluded, “Finally we have the opportunity to do for cats what we have successfully done for dogs for the last 15 years. I think even the Catwoman would be excited about this cat and kitten food!”

Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food is a category leader in the top 20 brands sold in the U.S. and is the second fastest growing brand in the U.S. *

Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food is the #1 brand out of the top 10 brands sold in the U.S. for Average Weekly Dollars Per Store Per Item. **

* SPINS independent data as of 7.8.2020

** SPINS independent data as of 10.13.2020

For more info go to www.GentleGiantsCatFood.com and www.GentleGiantsPetProducts.com

