Fotis Georgiadis Discusses The Future Is Now with Jonathan Davila and Michael Mo

Jonathan Davila, President of Diamond View. Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group, Inc.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re coming.” This quote, in particular, is significant to me because we had it written on a piece of wood in our very first Diamond View office.” — Jonathan Davila, President of Diamond View

Jonathan Davila, President of Diamond View

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s ok to not have all the answers right away. When we were first getting Diamond View off the ground, we put ourselves out there to network as much as possible. We learned to reach out to peers and other business leaders to further our understanding of how to best navigate new circumstances. As a business leader, your best resources are often other business owners.

It’s ok to not be an “expert” when you start. Trial and error taught us everything we know here, and we’ve self-taught along the way. There’s several times we’ve faced creative or logistical challenges, but we like the pressure because it forces us to innovate which ultimately sets us up to be ahead of the game down the road.

Failure doesn’t mean defeat. It’s important to be transparent with your team and help them not to feel defeated when something doesn’t go as planned. Throughout the years, we’ve made mistakes where we lost bids or lost footage. But each of those missteps taught us a lot about perseverance and bouncing back with a better strategy for next time.

Be prepared to sacrifice, early, often and at the most inconvenient times. A ‘startup’ really requires a ton of attention, time, and effort thus making it difficult at first to find balance. In my early days at Diamond View, sometimes the trade off would be not leaving the office until 2 in the morning, or sacrificing 2–3 hours of sleep on the weekend to not miss a birthday party but still be able to do these things and while putting in the maximum effort at work every day.

Read these books. The One Thing, Delivering Happiness, and Tools of Titans. I think reading books about business and company culture will spark ideas on how to navigate issues at work during the startup phase specifically. They gave me some great tools to help build a strong company culture at Diamond View.

Read the rest of the interview here

Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group, Inc.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

However long you think something will take, multiply it by at least 5. Whether it’s raising capital, hiring employees, securing a contract, it will always take longer than you think. And it will test your resolve along the way.

Finding good people to populate your team with is hard. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of great people that are the perfect fit for your team out there — finding them is the hard part. It will take time.

Quality research is paramount. Before you jump into a new opportunity, pivot to a different vertical, or allocate substantial capital, I implore that you research, research, research. You need to do your homework before making a big company decision. Otherwise, it will cost you much more than just time and money. Chasing short term trends is very dangerous.

It is not always about the money. Of course, I have taken on projects because of a financial opportunity. Looking back though, the most successful ones have always been the ones that had more of personal connection and did not necessarily appear to be that lucrative.

Be comfortable with getting uncomfortable. DON’T be afraid to leave your comfort zone. With every new milestone in your business, you are going to face new struggles. Embrace those challenges…it’s those challenges that provide you and your company the opportunity to grow.

The complete interview is available here

