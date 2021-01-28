Candice Georgiadis Discusses Women in Wellness with Tracy Nathanson and Natalia Sadowski



Several mental health benefits associated with outdoor exercise such as walking. It can help manage stress, boost your mood, reduce symptoms associated with depression & anxiety and improve your sleep” — Tracy Nathanson, founded her practice Pace of Mind

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I have six!

Reframe. This is learning how to think about something differently and in a more expansive way. It can be particularly helpful if you have negative thoughts about a situation or event in your life and it is causing you to feel anxious or sad, for instance. If you “reframe” this thought and think about it differently, perhaps you can feel better. Our thoughts are very powerful and can influence the way we feel and the way we act. Don’t you notice if you have positive and hopeful thoughts about something, you feel better?

Be active. Since the pandemic began, I have never seen so many people walking outside and also doing indoor zoom workouts or Peloton for instance. There is a recognition that getting cardio not only is good for your heart and your health, but also good for the mind.

Get outside. Fresh air and vitamin D goes a long way and we know vitamin D helps boost your immunity. Particularly in the winter months with shorter daylight hours, it is important to experience daylight and sunshine to help combat possible Seasonal Affective Disorder. There is a concern that this may be heightened this winter with many already experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Mindfulness. Hit the pause button every day — at least for a few minutes, and engage in a mindful activity where you can slow down your brain, enhance your focus and be present. This can be as easy as doing a few minutes of deep breathing.

Build or Join a Community. To help address feelings of isolation and loneliness that may feel particularly acute right now, be a part of something. I know for me, being part of a yoga community through Instagram and Zoom classes, has been really helpful during this time.

Create routines. This is something I wish I knew years ago, but thankfully I know now and am doing it. When you create a routine, you create predictability which can now be particularly helpful. These last several months, my family and I have gathered together to watch the evening news. While the news hasn’t always been good, it is a time for us to stop what we are doing and gather together.

Natalia Sadowski, licensed medical aesthetician at NB Natural

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Health and wellness is a philosophy with multiple actions which are interconnected toward the same goal.

The health of your mind must start with the right attitude that must align with this philosophy. It can start with something simple like the practice of positive affirmations to help you carry the day and overcome obstacles that are a part of everyday living. Starting the day with a positive attitude changes the entire perspective and makes each obstacle a challenge instead of an annoying snag.

Take care of your health by eating healthy as every condition can be improved by eating well or made worse by eating poorly. Eat close to nature and avoid processed foods high in calories but devoid of nutrients. It will allow you to maintain suitable weight as excessive weight is inflammatory and causes harm that shortens the healthspan.

Your body was made to be worn out and not made to rust. Inactivity is associated with chronic disease which you want to avoid. Increase your physical activity with simple actions like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking the car further away to create an opportunity to walk.

Make a point to exercise on a regular basis as regular exercise produces an anti-inflammatory effect on the body and refreshes the mind.

Drink plenty of clean water to stay hydrated. Decreased hydration leads to dry, reddened and flaky skin which is less efficient in keeping out sensitizing chemicals, pollutants and microbes. Hydration maintains the health of your skin and other organs.

A simple stretch first thing in the morning will loosen tight muscles, release the tension and improve your posture.

Use a sauna or exercise to elicit sweating to remove toxins from your body that can only cause harm.

