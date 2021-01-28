DONY launch 3 Layer E.O Sterilized Cloth Mask – Sterilization in producing process that makes masks 100% clean and safe



DONY MASK – premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

E.O Sterilization that makes Dony Face Mask completely clean and safe for human health.

We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — People’s habits have been changing a lot in recent times due to effects from epidemics such as Coronavirus and environmental pollution. Since the demand for face masks as health protection is increasing, the markets are flooded with different kinds of masks.

Therefore, consumers are in doubt about which kind of mask that most suitable and safe to use.

Among those kinds of masks, the Dony mask is one of a mostly chosen with its premium quality, outstanding quality, and features. In this article, find out the production processes that make Dony masks preferred and be able to export to a lot of markets such as the US and EU markets.

“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.

In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for.” – Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

E.O Sterilization that makes Dony masks completely clean and safe for human health

Face masks are used for the purpose of protecting people from bacteria, viruses in the air, droplets. Therefore, the disinfection process to make the product safe for human health is very important. With Dony masks, every product is guaranteed to be disinfected by Ethylene Oxide (E.O) sterilization technology. Sterilization is the last step in the process of Dony masks.

And about E.O Sterilization, it is a commonly used technology in producing healthcare products. It is a low-temperature gaseous process that helps to sterilize mass surfaces of the product. This technology is an ideal choice in production since it can be used for a wide variety of materials.

By being sterilized by Ethylene Oxide gas, Dony masks are ensured to be penetrated from the tiniest particles and all kinds of bacteria, viruses.

Since Dony masks are sterilized in the last packaging, they are clean and safe enough for human health to be used immediately after opening. The company also guarantees excellent hygiene levels for its products without any viruses or dust infections from the first use.

Dony masks are allowed to export to not only Asia but the US and E.U markets because this technology helps their product meet required standards such as ISO 11135 and ISO 10993-7.

There are other certifications of quality that Dony masks gained:

● FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market.

● ISO 9001:2015 Certificate

● C.E. Certification (Conformité Européenne)

● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)

● Certification for Free Export

● Aseptic inspection certificate

● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.

● Breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8

Dony masks are even used in medical fields for their premium quality and outstanding features as a health protection item.

Three-layer design that gives Dony masks great functions

Along with E.O sterilization technology, Dony masks are designed with three layers that contain different functions also.

+ Outer layer: It makes the mask 100% waterproof. With this feature, a Dony mask can prevent droplets from cling to the mask and limit viral infection. This layer is granted Global Intertek Certificate with 100 points.

+ Middle layer: This layer helps to clean dust as an air filter and prevent other tiny particles to enter people’s nose and mouth.

+ Inner layer: This layer hinders 99.9% of bacteria from encroaching the human body.

Especially, the Dony mask can be washed up to 60 times and remain antibacterial, anti droplets. Moreover, a Dony mask is UV resistant also which helps users with certain diseases or skin problems.

Benefits as a retailer for Dony masks:

In Vietnam, Dony Garment Company is now one of the biggest companies in the field of making uniforms & other garment products. The company is expanding its market to not only Asia but other areas of the US and EU markets.

Dony Garment Company provides a lot of good support policies for their partners as agencies or distributors as below:

● An opportunity to become an exclusive partner of Dony that is allowed to sell DONY MASK on an exclusive territory.

● Provided preferential policy of priority production and best prices.

● Receive great support from Dony’s sales and production team.

● Being advertised on Dony’s official website.

● Receive free sample making (packaging, logo, and label) according to the requirements of customers.

● Granted support for related documents and certificates if needed.

● Customer proprietary protection policy.

● Granted media support on both foreign and local channels.

The company is committed to offering 100% sterilized masks and a 100% money refund if they can not follow commitment about on-time delivery and product quality.

“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.

All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.” – Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask – Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)

