Dony launch Cotton Face Mask for Spa, School, Sport, GYM – Unique Feature Makes It Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day

DONY MASK – premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.

The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 & other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — With the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have likely become the norm for people. Due to wear a facial mask for a very long time every day so comfort is going to be KEY. If the face masks you wear when you are out in public or in a store feel tight around the ears, or if the straps chafe your skin, you are not alone. If you’ve found the masks you’ve been wearing to be uncomfortable or hard to breathe through, you may want to try out the Dony mask!

The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world. The mask’s outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It’s a breathable design.

Comfortable enough to wear all-day

When shopping for face masks, you will want to look for materials that are lightweight and breathable. The Dony mask made of three layers, but the material still feels soft and stretchy so you get a comfortable fit.

This mask use lightweight or sweat-wicking fabrics that don’t restrict airflow to keep you cool and comfortable during hours of wear. Not only is the mask made with an antimicrobial material that’s ultra-soft and gentle on your skin.

This mask has an elastic strap also, which reduces the pressure on the ear straps, making it more comfortable to wear for extended periods. In addition, the mask strap can extend 270% of its original length so that it reduces the discomfort for users with different face sizes.

In addition to being comfortable, the Dony mask also provides customers with virtually absolute protection against bacteria

With a three-layer mask design, the users were protected from 99.9% of bacteria.

● The outer layer: This layer makes Dony mask 100% water-resistant. It works as an amour and frontier to prevent micro dust from polluted air polluted. This layer also prevents microdroplets that might contain viruses in the air.

● The second layer: This is a filtration layer that especially protects users against bacteria and viruses, tiny airborne particles.

● The inner layer: This layer protects users from 99.9% of bacteria. Moreover, with its high quality of cloth, this inner layer is also made to creating the most comfort for users after a long wearing time. It prevents bacteria and bad smells from developing.

What the customers talk about Dony mask?

“This mask fits my face without any discomfort,” said one customer. “I really like the comfort of the rear straps. The best part is how breathable the material is, and yet it still provides adequate protection from the outside elements. I have gone through a few different masks and this one is by far my favorite.”

“I have to go to the office every day and I need to work with my coworkers closely so I need to wear a face mask all the time,” wrote another. “The three-layer design of the mask prevents bacteria and bad smell developing for a long time. Also, this mask covers the chin and nose completely since it is designed to cover these parts of the face too. I really recommend this mask especially to those who need to wear a mask for a long time. I love it.”

Final words

The company is supplying face mask globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM – ODM):

The Dony Mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. It has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort. These layers filter out dust, germs, and bacteria. The Dony Mask designs are also unisex.

Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses can either use the branding opportunities for use from their employees or create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy

Dony Garment Company is expanding its market to not only Asian countries but to the U.S and E.U market. The company provides a lot of good and supportive policies for retailers:

● An opportunity to become an exclusive partner of Dony that is allowed to sell DONY MASK on an exclusive territory.

● Provided preferential policy of priority production and best prices.

● Receive great support from Dony’s sales and production team.

● Being advertised on Dony’s official website.

● Receive free sample making (packaging, logo, and label) according to the requirements of customers.

● Granted support for related documents and certificates if needed.

● Customer proprietary protection policy.

● Granted media support on both foreign and local channels.

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase high-quality reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing (with FDA, CE certificate).

At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.” – Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

DONY produce COVID face mask for American & Europe – Top B2B direct manufacturer wholesale supply

___

