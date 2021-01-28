Anthem for World Peace Entitled, “Rise Up” Makes its Way to Music’s Mainstream to Incite Peaceful Change



Music Artists, RJ Adams and James Eudy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Created by a duo who wants peaceful, global change via love and understanding, a new song from music artists RJ Adams and James Eudy makes its way to the fore. Heartening with a melodic hook, “Rise Up” can only be described as pure hope set to music. Asking listeners to be the peace they want to see in the world, lyrics acknowledge 2020’s unrest while highlighting humanity’s good. The song says love in action can scale any divide, and peace for all starts with peace for one. It’s on time in the most relevant of ways.

“Our song really is synergistic with what we heard recently from Amanda Gorman. I have contacted the Superbowl organization to pitch the song as it went over so well on the last TV performance,” adds Eudy.

Written, produced, and recorded by Adams and Eudy in Eudy’s farmhouse studio in Charlotte, North Carolina, “Rise Up” embraces unity for all people, races, and political parties. Adams’ vocals deepen the charge to do what seems impossible – to live in a circle that begins and ends with love for each human in humankind.

The song is now available on iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon.

For more information, visit https://www.rjadamsmusic.com/.

About RJ Adams & James Eudy:

RJ Adams is a vocalist, and James Eudy is a guitarist based in the rural South. Both are songwriters who formed their partnership in 2003.

