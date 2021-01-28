Portwell Releases New Embedded Computer Solutions Powered by AMD Ryzen™ V1000/R1000 SoC Processor



GMI-6310 Mini-ITX embedded board and GMS-6310 Embedded Computer System, capable of driving four 4K independent displays, and rich discrete I/Os

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, has launched GMS-6310, a new Mini-ITX Embedded System. According to Naomi Wei, American Portwell Technology’s project manager, GMS-6310 is based on GMI-6310 Mini-ITX motherboard powered by AMD Ryzen™ V1000/R1000 SoC processor integrating AMD Radeon™ Vega 8/3 Graphics (up to 11 compute units), featuring high computing and graphic performance at low power consumption.

“Featuring up to 4 cores/8 threads with a low 12 to 54W thermal design power (TDP),” says Wei, “the new scalable Mini-ITX solution supports up to four independent displays with up to 4K UHD resolution, rich I/Os and expansion making GMS-6310 ideally suited for applications that require an accelerated graphic processing capability, such as gaming machines, industrial HMI, surveillance system, machine vision, medical imaging or multimedia imaging processing and control.”

Optimized Computing and Graphics Performance with Efficiency and Rich Connectivity

GMS-6310 Mini-ITX embedded system supports rich I/O connectivity including 4x USB, 6x COM, 1x PCIe x16, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x M.2 Key E 2230 for wireless connectivity, 2x SATA III, M.2 Key M 2242/2280 for storage, up to four 4K independent displays including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, and HDMI 1.4. GMS-6310 is also equipped with on board TPM 2.0, 8x intrusion detection inputs, I2C FRAM, H/W unique ID (UID), Software defined LED and 8x DIDOs.

The AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1000 processor delivers an optimal balance of performance and power efficiency with a range of thermal design power (TDP) up to 25W (R1606G). In addition, R1000 SoC can power up to three independent displays in brilliant 4K resolution. With the platform scaling to AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 processor such as V1605B processor, GMS-6310 can support four 4K independent displays with ultra-high performance. The integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics enables the support of High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) H.265 10-bit decode and 8-bit encode, VP9 10-bit decode, H.264 encode and decode. This wide range of performance and power makes Portwell’s GMS-6310 an ideal fit for embedded applications that requires demanding graphics and processing performance.

A Trustworthy Partner

As an industrial PC manufacturer for more than 20 years, Portwell has noticed the growing market demands for Mini-ITX solutions due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Given this foreseeable trend, Portwell has designed and developed GMS-6310, an up-to-date solution with advanced and feature-rich system designs. “Portwell stays agile with our proficiency in OEM/ODM while providing ready solutions like GMS-6310 to meet the mainstream expectations in the market. Not only does it make us competitive but also qualifies us to be your trustworthy partner in embedded industry,” says Wei. “And as always, our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”

About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email [email protected] or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

AMD and Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

