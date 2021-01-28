DONY makes sterile face masks with E.O that have antibacterial & anti-virus effects for US, EU and MENA market



DONY MASK – premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK – premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US

In Dony Garment Company, all face masks are disinfected by E.O (Ethylene Oxide) sterilization technology for wholesale in the US, EU, and MENA markets.

The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — As health problems and environmental pollution have become hot issues among people nowadays, items to protect people’s health from diseases and pollutions are more seriously considered also. Items such as face masks are required to meet some standards to be used that can effectively protect people. It is not only a piece of cloth anymore. Face masks should contain features recommended by health experts or WHO such as antibacterial, anti-virus which might be spread in contaminated air.

Understanding the situation and considerations from consumers as above, Dony Garment Company produces cloth face masks with high-quality technology to make sure that their products are qualified to use for daily purposes and in medical fields also.

Dony Mask is being sold (for B2B) in the USA, France, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao Malaysia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.

Disinfection by E.O Sterilization

Since face masks are used to protect people’s health, so the process to make the products disinfected and safe to be used in different fields is highly important.

Ethylene Oxide (E.O) is a low-temperature gaseous process that is widely used to sterilize most common healthcare products. Through this process, E.O sterilization can penetrate the surfaces of most medical items. Its lower temperature also makes it an ideal choice of producing technology to use for a wide variety of materials.

E.O Sterilization meets required standards in producing healthcare products such as:

● ISO 11135, Sterilization of health care products – Ethylene oxide – Requirements for development, validation, and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices. This is an international standard outline that shows a certain requirement for the validation of an Ethylene Oxide process to make sure that all products produced through this process meet the required standards.

● ISO 10993-7: Biological evaluation of medical devices — This standard outlines the certain limits of EO and ECH that must not be exceeded in the producing process so that manufacturers can ensure product safety.

Dony Masks are produced based on the process mentioned above which helps it to meet the required standard for healthcare products and creates outstanding features that we will find out in the next paragraphs.

Antibacterial, anti-virus, waterproof face masks that can be used to protect the health

Dony Mask is designed with three layers and each layer has its function to create a perfect healthcare product recommended by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam.

+ Outer layer: This layer creates water-resistance to the mask. Thanks to that, the mask can prevent droplets from clinging to masks and limit viral infection.

+ The middle layer: This layer works as a filter to clean dust and prevent other agents to enter consumers’ noses and mouths.

+ Inner layer: It hinders 99.9% of bacteria from attacking.

With its three-layer design, the masks are certificated to prevent 99.9% of bacterial that might be contained in the air. Single-use masks with one layer can only prevent dust but not droplets of patient saliva.

During this outbreak condition of epidemics such as COVID-19, diseases can be easily and widely spread through people’s daily communication and we talk or sneeze, cough. Therefore, wearing an anti-virus and antibacterial is highly essential to protect ourselves.

Dony Masks are certificated to meet common requirements as below:

● FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market.

● ISO 9001:2015 Certificate

● C.E. Certification (Conformité Européenne)

● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)

● Certification for Free Export

● Aseptic inspection certificate

● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.

● Breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8

● DGA certification (certified by French Ministry of Armed Forces): Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99% at the 1st use (and 96% after 30 washings). This emphasizes Dony Mask’s direct resistance against NCovid.

With their high quality, Dony masks are used more widely not only for daily purposes but also for medical ones also. The company has a lot of retailers who supply face masks for clinics and hospitals along with a bulk for personal purchasing.

This is also because of the good supportive policies that Dony Garment Company provides to retailers such as free sample production of packaging, logo, label; potential customers data based on each retailer market, support from Dony’s sales, and production team; promotion on local and foreign channels of Dony Garment Company;…

Wrapping up

Dony masks are being used more widely than ever because of their high quality, outstanding features that meet the most required standards in the market. The company always ensures that their products are produced under a high-technology and that any product is safe for people’s health.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It’s a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Dony Garment Company:

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation – based manufacturer of workwear and casual clothing. One of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making uniforms and suppliers for clothing stores & companies across the world.

In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask – Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)

