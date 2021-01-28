Dony launch Antibacterial Cloth Face Mask vs. Standard Cloth Mask: What is the difference?



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

DONY MASK – premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK – premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks

What is Dony antibacterial cloth face mask? Which is its outstanding features?

This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase reusable cloth face masks and protective clothing (FDA, CE, TUV REACH).” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Dony antibacterial cloth face mask is a kind of cloth face mask which is produced by the Dony brand. It is a fabric treated by the method of bringing antibacterial substances to the surface of the fabric in different ways: soaking, coating or spraying, etc.

Antibacterial cloth face masks from Dony remain the ability to fight against bacterial with a rate of up to 99.9% after 60 times washes, outweighing other competitor products on the current market (10-30 washings).

These Dony antibacterial cloth masks are made of 3 layers of cloth to physically protect consumers from the spread of respiratory droplets and splashes. Especially, there is often anti-bacterial fabric among the layers to stop viruses and bacteria from penetrating.

Being comfortable to consumers, Dony cloth face masks can be used by sensitive or allergic people. Its strap could extend 270 percent of its original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.

Besides, Dony masks meet the most stringent standards exported worldwide. They are also breathable when wearing for a long time with a soft nose bridge, elastic cord, and outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8 (an excellent level) which allow people to use even when they play sports that need strong breathing.

What is a standard cloth mask?

A standard mask is a mask made from ordinary woven fabric, usually cotton, that is worn over the mouth and nose. Unlike surgical masks and gas masks such as N95 masks, cloth masks are not subject to regulation. And there is currently very little research or guidance on their effectiveness as a protective measure against infectious disease or air pollutant particles.

Difference between antibacterial cloth mask and standard cloth mask

Although both of 2 these types of face masks are made of cloth, they are different from each other in function, usage, production process, and even material.

Material and design

Simply, these cloth masks are made of cloth such as tightly woven cotton, or sometimes, from bandannas, T-shirts, or crafts. They are washable and reusable. More importantly, they are cheap and even can be made by yourself at home.

Dony cloth face masks are made of soft – thin – light cloth which is organic cotton ear loops. Dony antibacterial cloth face masks enhance the protectiveness more than the standard cloth face masks with advanced materials. A Dony mask is a fabric treated by the method of bringing antibacterial substances to the surface of the fabric in a strict way.

While a standard cloth mask may have one layer, an antibacterial cloth mask is made of multiple layers of cloth. It physically protects users from the direct spread of respiratory droplets and splashes.

Production process

With the ability to be antibacterial, of course, a Dony antibacterial cloth mask is produced under so strict procedures Packing – Sealing – Sterilization. It makes this product meet all of the requirements about quality, antibacterial ability.

Dony Mask is also packed in medical packaging and be sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies. E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses. This technology is currently being used in sterilizing a broad variety of materials like medical devices, masks, and work-wear, uniforms.

The production process of a standard cloth mask seems to be easier. There is no need to be strict procedures, sterilizing step, etc. A standard cloth mask is a handmade thing you quietly do at home.

Function

Cloth masks, as opposed to medical masks and respirators such as N95 masks, are made of non-woven fabric formed through a melt-blasting process and are adjusted to increase their effectiveness. Like a medical mask, and unlike a gas mask, a cloth mask does not create an enclosed space around the face.

In healthcare settings, they are used on patients as a form of “source control” to reduce the spread of disease through respiratory droplets and to health care workers when there is no medical mask and gas mask.

Standard cloth masks are usually recommended as a last resort under a medical supply shortage and must be used with other protective gear, say, a face shield. The standard cloth mask helps prevent droplets or splashes that might contain harmful bacteria or viruses from spreading. However, truth to be told, standard cloth masks are even not as protective as surgical ones.

About a Dony antibacterial cloth mask, we cannot negate the importance of it in protecting our health effectively. Among many cloth layers, there is often anti-bacterial fabric to stop viruses and bacteria from penetrating.

The antibacterial cloth mask is much more effective in protecting our health than a stand cloth mask.

The company is supplying globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM – ODM):

The Dony Mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. It has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort. These layers filter out dust, germs, and bacteria. The Dony Mask designs are also unisex.

Opportunity to cooperate with Dony

With outstanding features, Dony masks are products that deserve to possess and even be traded. When cooperating with Dony, partners will be offered a variety of benefits in the following part:

● Being the only representative of Dony to sell DONY masks on the exclusive territory.

● Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.

● Getting great support from the sales and production team.

● Dony transfers all customers related to the area of the agent management representative.

● Posting information, photos, … on the official website of Dony.

● Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers’ requirements.

● Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers

● Being under proprietary protection policy for customers.

● Media supported by Dony on domestic and foreign channels.

Video about Dony Mask: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

Dony website: garment.dony.vn

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask – Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here