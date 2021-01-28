mxHero, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with CloudNative (Japan)



CloudNative and mxHero partner

mxHero, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Tokyo-based CloudNative to extend mxHero Mail2Cloud to the Japanese market

We’re proud to now partner with CloudNative as we expand the availability of mxHero’s Mail2Cloud technology in Japan” — Don Hammons, CCO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, San Francisco, California-based mxHero, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Tokyo, Japan-based CloudNative. As the creator of Mail2Cloud, mxHero provides a cloud-based digital bridge technology that automates the capture of email and its attachments for filing into cloud content management platforms (like Box, Google, Egnyte, and Microsoft), fueling customer enterprise-wide digital content collaboration and cyber-security aims. The new partnership will make the mxHero Mail2Cloud technology available to Japanese government agencies, and commercial enterprises through CloudNative’s local Japan-based go to market team.

“With a post-pandemic posture, our customers are accelerating their adoption of cloud-based digital platforms to fuel content collaboration and employee/customer engagement goals. In undertaking these aims, these same agencies and enterprises need to ensure their digital content is not only collaborative and accessible at any time, from any device and from anywhere, but that it is also secure from the threat of security breaches. We’re proud to now partner with CloudNative as we expand the availability of mxHero’s Mail2Cloud technology in Japan.” Donald R. Hammons, Executive Vice President, and Chief Customer Officer at mxHero.

As a trusted government and commercial enterprise IT solutions provider, CloudNative is offering to schedule brief, complimentary demonstrations of mxHero’s Mail2Cloud solution to show how government ministries and commercial enterprises can extend their digital collaboration objectives and remove sensitive content from the threat surface applicable to legacy-use of email.

“With mxHero, our customer agencies and enterprises will be able to automate the capture of valuable digital content from legacy email systems in-flight, bi-directional, and with little to no end-user impacts. No software to install – it just works – from any device, anywhere. While the content collaboration advantages of this are profound, the content security advantages with the use of mxHero are also a powerful consideration for the customers we serve. Email was never designed to be an effective content system of record or system of engagement. With mxHero, we can automate the uplift of email-based content attachments and auto-route them to the very platforms purposely built for collaboration. In doing so, we also reduce the security threat surface our customers have today with the legacy use of email. If the content is not in the email systems, the impacts of a breach are highly minimized – if not eliminated. We are proud to partner with the team at mxHero on these goals,” said Ryunosuke Fujinomaki – CloudNative Japan.

For more information about mxHero or to schedule a complimentary demo with CloudNative in Japan, visit their page here: https://cloudnative.co.jp

Read the full release click here

