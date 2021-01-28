10ZiG® Technology Continues 2021 Rollout with NEW 4600q Thin & Zero Client Endpoint Series



10ZiG® Technology Continues 2021 New Product Rollout with Brand-New Value Class 4600q Thin & Zero Client Endpoint Series 10ZiG Technology Logo

10ZiG is releasing its second NEW Endpoint of 2021 – introducing the best in value class 4600q Quad Core Thin & Zero Client Series.

What’s really great about 10ZiG is that we have the flexibility to focus on hardware, firmware, and management software for Thin & Zero Client endpoints in the VDI space, as well as Cloud.” — 10ZiG R&D Manager, Robert Fitzer

LEICESTER, UK, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — On the heels of its first Thin & Zero Client product release for 2021, the 6100 power beast of an endpoint for high-demand workers and the first in the 10ZiG hardware line to feature AVX2 support, in addition to H.264 & H.265 – 10ZiG is now releasing its brand-new 4600q Series as well, both in just under one month. The 10ZiG 4600q Series is an ultra-compact, VESA Mountable, entry-level value class model, ideal for task or business workers. Its space-saving design is perfect for remote set-ups like working from home. Its fan-less, Quad Core build is equipped with an Intel processor with HD graphics. Runs on Linux and Windows10 IoT Thin Client operating systems, Zero Clients, and supports VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Parallels, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more.

This square, sleek little gem of a unit fits in the palm of your hand at 4.9″ (D) x 5.1″ (W) x 1.3″ (H) in. But do not be fooled, as it is powerful at reducing office operating costs, simplifying management of Clients, and protecting your company’s intellectual property with VDI or in the cloud. The small but mighty 4600q truly outperforms, allowing users to access the same data from virtually anywhere. Mount it to the back of a monitor or underneath a desk. Other features include 2 x DisplayPort (3840 x 2160) @ 30Hz, 2 x USB Port 2.0, 2 x USB Port 3.0, RJ45 LAN, optional TAA compliant, optional wireless (dual external antenna), and Kensington Lock support. Equipped with free centralized management via The 10ZiG Manager™ that comes cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses, and also covered by a 3-Year Advance Warranty, technical support, and software upgrades.

10ZiG R&D Manager, Robert Fitzer, “What’s really great about 10ZiG is that we have the flexibility to focus on hardware, firmware, and management software for Thin & Zero Client endpoints in the VDI space, as well as Cloud. We have a full development staff right in-house that is always coming up with and fine-tuning hardware compatibility upgrades. Whether it is something for a power class Client like the 6100 Series, or efficiency class Client like the 4600q. We’ve got something for everybody, every industry, and there’s even more to come in 2021. Thin & Zero Clients are our sole focus.”

About 10ZiG Technology®

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin Client & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, etc., environments, and the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free, no-obligation demo devices, best-in-industry Technical Support teams based in the U.S. and Europe, and provides at no cost, the Cloud-enabled “10ZiG Manager” Console with unlimited user licenses.

Contact Us

To learn more about cutting-edge VDI technology from 10ZiG, or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below.

Corporate Headquarters, US

10ZiG Technology Inc.

23309 N. 17th Drive #100

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.10ZiG.com

EMEA Headquarters

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

7 Highcliffe Road

Leicester LE5 1TY, UK

P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.10ZiG.com

