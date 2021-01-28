Find the Perfect Gift for Your Loved Ones with Just a Few Clicks



LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Have you ever been in a situation where you have to buy someone a gift but have no idea what to give them? Let’s face it. We’ve all been in such a dilemma. Unless you are very close to the person and know exactly what they would like, it can be pretty daunting to think of the perfect gift for certain people. This is why The Giftings is such a valuable and practical tool.

What Is The Giftings?

The Giftings is essentially a website that gives people ideas on what gifts to buy for their friends or family. Anyone can go there to sign up and create a profile where they can indicate their preferred gifts, as well as some other personal information for the database.

You can search for any person and if they are on the list, you will easily see which things they would like to receive. But if your intended recipient is not on the list, The Giftings will still be able to make excellent gift recommendations through the use of artificial intelligence.

How Did The Giftings Come About?

The Giftings is the brainchild of freelance artist and programmer Erfan Kooshesh. Personally, as most of us have, he has had a lot of experiences in the past where he had to give people gifts but had absolutely no idea what to give. He had to do some researching and snooping around, and usually ended up asking close friends or family members what gifts they would suggest. Not only is this a tricky process but it can also be quite awkward as well.

To make things easier for both the giver and the receiver of the gift, Erfan Kooshesh figured out that a platform that uses artificial intelligence would be the perfect way to match people with their preferred gift items.

“I tried to see what could make this website special and practical. I tested a few different algorithms that would match information from similar registered people and from there, suggest possible gift ideas,” Erfan Kooshesh explains.

How Does It Work?

First of all, the website is completely free. There is absolutely no obligation to make any purchase at any time, whether you are signing up to be on the list or looking for a gift idea. Erfan Kooshesh makes it clear that “this service will always be free and no purchases or credit card information will ever be needed.”

Artificial intelligence is the core of the platform. If your intended recipient is in the database, then you will easily see exactly the gifts that they wish to receive. But if the person you are looking for is not on the list, this is where AI comes in. The site will ask you for information about the person like age, sex, occupation, education, interests and hobbies. Based on this information, The Giftings will use AI to find a perfect match and make the appropriate gift recommendations.

It’s easy, it’s free, it’s very useful and it’s actually quite fun! The next time you’re stumped for a gift idea, go to The Giftings and find that perfect gift with just a few clicks.

