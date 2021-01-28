Anblicks Hosting a Webinar with Snowflake to help Customers Migrate from Hadoop to The Snowflake Data Cloud



Reduce Cost with Hadoop to Snowflake Migration

Learn how Hadoop to Snowflake Migration utility helps you with migrating legacy On-premise or Cloud Hadoop Hive/Impala Databases to The Snowflake Data Cloud.

Webinar attendees will be able to learn how migration from Hadoop to Snowflake can eradicate complexities, and enable both scalability and flexibility at only a fraction of the cost” — Geoff Soon, Snowflake’s Managing Director for South Asia

SINGAPORE, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Anblicks, a leader in cloud data engineering, enabling enterprises with data-driven decision making, announced that it will host a webinar with Snowflake titled “Reduce Cost with Hadoop to Snowflake Migration”. This complimentary webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 09 2021 at 9:30 AM (IST), 12:00 PM (SGT), 3:00 PM (ACT) and 11:00 AM (WIB), and will feature Abishek Kunduru, Chief Data Architect at Anblicks, Geoff Soon, Managing Director, South Asia at Snowflake.

Hadoop started with the goal of becoming the platform of choice for big data processing but It presents several key challenges ranging from scalability, data reliability, and inflexible clusters to low productivity. The complexity of the tool made it inconvenient for organizations to do reporting and extraction from Hadoop faster.

The Snowflake Data Cloud eradicates all of these complexities with an easy to use, self-healing cloud-native data platform solution.

“Our Hadoop to Snowflake (H2S) is a push-button accelerator that can help organizations migrate Hadoop Hive/ Impala databases to Snowflake and provide comprehensive metrics to get better control over the data migration and reduce cost” said Madhu Nalamothu, APAC, Head of Sales at Anblicks.

“Webinar attendees will be able to learn how migration from Hadoop to Snowflake can eradicate complexities, and enable both scalability and flexibility at only a fraction of the cost”, said Geoff Soon, Snowflake’s Managing Director for South Asia. “Together with Anblicks, we can accelerate your migration to the cloud and deliver real-time insights across your organization.”

The event will also be recorded and shared with the registered users for on-demand viewing.

About Snowflake (www.snowflake.com)

Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud.

About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)

Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering Company – Enabling Enterprises with Data-Driven Decision Making. Since 2004, Anblicks has been enabling customers across the globe, with their digital transformation journey. Anblicks is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs more than 500 technology professionals, data analysts, and data science experts in the USA, India, and Australia.

Anblicks is committed to bringing value to various industries using CloudOps, Data Analytics, and Modern Apps. Global customers benefited from our Anblicks Ignite Enterprise Data Platform and Accelerators.

