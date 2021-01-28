Church of Scientology among the many churches nationwide that paid tribute to the 400,000 who died from COVID-19



The Founding Church of Scientology lit up for COVID-19 remembrance Side view of the Founding Church of Scientology Church of Scientology National Affairs Office lit up for remembrance

Nationwide, church bells rang and buildings were ablaze with lights in unity with President Biden’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool national tribute

In remembering those we have lost, we now must look to the future and join together in unity to bring an end to this pandemic” — Rev. Susan Taylor, Church of Scientology National Affairs Office

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — As 400 lights lined the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, hundreds of churches in towns and cities across the nation joined together to give tribute to the over 400,000 Americans who lost their lives so far to COVID-19.

The late afternoon national tribute on the eve of their inauguration was led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who stood with their spouses at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as churches lit their buildings, rang bells and put candles in their windows.

In response to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of Religious Affairs’ call to all Washington, DC, churches to join in this special national event, the Church of Scientology and its National Affairs Office participated in the memorial service by turning on all their building lights.

Rev. Susan Taylor, a member of the DC Mayor’s Interfaith Council, said, “We were honored to join other churches in the DC area including the National Cathedral which ran their bells 400 times. It has been a very hard year for all families especially those who have lost loved ones. This special commemoration service, bringing all of us together in unity and healing, will help us to focus on the problems at hand.”

Rev. Taylor reflected, “In remembering those we have lost, we now must look to the future and join together in unity to bring an end to this pandemic.”

