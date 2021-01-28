Award-Winning Architectural DesignBuild Firm New England Design and Construction Honored or Newton Project



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Newton Kitchen Remodel Newton Kitchen David Supple, CEO and Founder of NEDC Jamaal Siddiqui, Design Director at NEDC Shruti Kulkarni, Designer at NEDC

Award-winning Architectural Design Build Firm, New England Design & Construction has been selected as one of Newton’s premier firms by Boston Architect

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — After fifteen years in existence, New England Design and Construction is one of the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 firms and the winner of Eastern Massachusetts NARI Gold and Silver Contractor of the Year Awards, a PRISM Gold Award, and Silver Contractor of the Year Award for the residential projects.

A uniquely creative Architectural Design Build firms grounded in sustainable aesthetics and luxury home design, NEDC recently began designing and retrofitting a client home to Passive house standards–a challenge that is ground breaking even for Boston–a city known internationally for its willingness to push boundaries and innovate.

A multi-ethnic, young, talented team of creatives with diverse backgrounds stand proudly at the core of NEDC’s design team–many whose families immigrated to New England over the past few generations from a varied array of cultural backgrounds. These creative artists and artisans have since risen through some of Boston and New England’s top design universities and Architectural schools–they are now remaking environmental awareness and sustainable design standards.

NEDC Designs are characterized by reclaimed wood, open spaces, natural light and minimalistic beauty as they seek to reduce the carbon footprint and reverse the impact of human dwelling design on the environment while producing white-glove quality projects for their clients. Having designed and built multiple celebrity and high-end luxury homes in Boston, the demand for NEDC’s creative team continues to grow with a steadily increasing waiting list.

David Muñiz Supple – CEO.

David is a graduate of Tufts University with a degree in Architecture. A standout Lacrosse player in college, David proactively took a job as a carpenter after graduation to round out his Architectural theory with an ability to actually build. In California, he further trained as an architect for three years, designing, directing, and managing 50- 100,00 square foot renovations. David founded New England Design & Construction in 2005 and the company has grown every year since. David’s mother’s family originally immigrated from Puerto Rico to outside New York. Raised in New England–David is now a proud father of two little ones of his own and has been directly involved in over

100,000 square feet of home design and renovation projects over the years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Modern Luxury Boston Common, Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe. A passionate humanitarian, David and NEDC’s recent caring community work in Boston during Covid has been featured on NBC10, NECN and Boston25. NEDC was recently awarded a Guild Quality with Distinction award. David and NEDC do ample pro-bono work in the community

Jamaal Siddiqui – Design Director.

Jamaal is an award-winning graduate of the Boston Architectural College with a degree in Architecture and an elegant, sophisticated style all of his own. He has pursued and accomplished his childhood dream of becoming a successful and well-rounded designer with a vibrant creative flair. Jamaal is passionate about sustainable design and has over a decade of experience of working on standout residential, commercial and religious projects. His standout design aesthetic and thirst for the exceptional has driven him to craft multiple award-winning design build projects which now stand as stunning Boston family homes.

Ms. Shruti Kulkarni – Architect & Sustainable Design Specialist

Ms. Kulkarni originally hails from Punce, India as a practicing Architect and joins the NEDC team with a Masters of Science in Sustainable Design from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Ms. Kulkarni has worked creatively in this field in both New York and Philadelphia.

Grady Ragsdale – Architect & Senior Designer

Grady’s architectural and building experience has been gained from over thirty years in the design and construction industry. He earned his architectural license in 1996 after graduating from Temple University and has worked on a variety of commercial and residential projects for offices located in Maine, New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. The focus of Grady’s work has been in the single-family and multi-family residential markets, from publicly-funded affordable housing to high-rise luxury condominiums. He recently completed design & construction on his vacation house in Maine where he joined the construction team to fully appreciate what it means to take a project through all phases of development and is now design lead on a Passive house refit in Somerville, Mass.

Recently Featured Project in Newton, Massachusetts:

www.nedesignbuild.com/portfolio/newton-kitchen-remodel

This was a custom design, remodel and reconfiguration of a kitchen space in Newton Upper Falls to create an inviting, warm, and light-filled kitchen. This new design markedly improved the flow of the home–the original kitchen was a tiny kitchen set against the wall of windows, making a very small and difficult space to work in. The kitchen was expanded, upgraded, and completely re-imagined to newly become the inviting heart of the home.

“We couldn’t have been happier with the kitchen design and renovation with NEDC. The work was high quality, everyone was professional and they were able to stay on schedule even when there were unanticipated issues that came up. We loved working with everyone from our designer, project manager, staff carpenters and every sub-contractor they brought in was top notch. We couldn’t recommend them highly enough.”

– Client 5 Star Review on GuildQuality

New England Design & Construction Portfolio: www.nedesignbuild.com/portfolio

Instagram: @nedesignconstruction

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here