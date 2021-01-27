International Congress and Convention Association UK & Ireland Chapter expands board

ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter continues to be one of the most proactive in the world



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

The ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter has grown its board to ensure it reflects the diversity and geography of ICCA UK&I members.

“With more than 70 member organizations in the UK we wanted to ensure our board was truly representative of both our regions and types of business within the Chapter,” comments Diane Waldron, chair of the ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter. “The ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter continues to be one of the most proactive in the world, with regular meet ups, discussions and education despite our inability to meet in person. We are delighted to have welcomed several new faces to the board over recent months, including Danielle Bounds from ICC Wales and Jack Owens from Failte Ireland. Their fresh ideas and input will keep our programme of events and ongoing activity relevant for all.”

The ICCA UK & Ireland board is comprised of:

Diane Waldron, QEII Centre (Chair)

· Suzanne Singleton, London & Partners (Vice Chair)

· Julie Watterston, Watterston Associates (Secretariat)

· Samantha Shamkh, ExCeL

· Jackie Boughton, Barbican

· Alex Donaldson, IMEX

· John Martinez, Shocklogic

· Jamie Ades, VisitBritain

· Laurie Scott, VisitAberdeenshire

· Kathleen Warden, SEC

· Rory Archibald, VisitScotland

· Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales

· Jack Owens, Failte Ireland

· Adam Baggs, Soaring Worldwide (co-opted-PR)

· Laura Tully, Manchester Central (maternity leave)

· Grainne Ni Ghiollagain, SoolNua (maternity leave)

The ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter continues to hold a weekly coffee and chat session on a Wednesday morning at 1030. The login details are available from the secretariat – Julie Watterston. Future plans include a full Chapter meeting and education session in May, with details to be announced shortly.