Theraplay Family of Companies Welcomes New Senior Leadership

Flying back to the United States: Amman to Palm Springs to stay at a Marriott Resort - an Eyewitness Report Mona Naffa, an American Arab living in Jordan just flew back from Amman via Chicago to Palm Springs, California, isolating herself at a Marriott Resort. She will share her experience. Also an update on the riots in the Netherlands and the difference of an approach to reopening tourism by WTTC and WTN. Moderating: Juergen Steinmetz […]

Daily Global News Talk Update 25 January by eTurboNews |TravelNews.online | Juergen Steinmetz and Dr. Peter Tarlow are discussing the latest news updates on California, Israel, Washington DC, and the world.

What type of Mask are you wearing? CDC may have given deadly recommendations to the American People The US Government has a good reason to mislead its 332 million citizens against wearing KN95 and N95 masks. Europe however is now coming out with the truth.

Brainstorming with leaders in the Aviation Industry Vijay Poonoosamy, chairman of the World Tourism Network Aviation Interest Group is leading this second brainstorming discussion.