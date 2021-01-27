Lake Simcoe Real Estate Waterfront Market Review for 2020
The Lake Simcoe waterfront market was not excluded from the bounty of residential sales activity across Ontario. Sales increased by 82% since 2019.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — In 2020, the waterfront market was not …
Read the full release: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/535100033/lake-simcoe-real-estate-waterfront-market-review-for-2020?ref=rss&code=Vu-xhRlk77Grs3NE
___
Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here
CATEGORIES Wire News Services