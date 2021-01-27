Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

Celebrity Makeup Artist Keira Karlin Creates Vegan Custom Makeup and Skincare Brand Blende as seen on Dr. OZ

eTN Managing Editor eTN Managing EditorJanuary 27, 2021 19:47
Celebrity Makeup Artist Keira Karlin Creates Vegan Custom Makeup and Skincare Brand Blende as seen on Dr. OZ
AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu

Blende is an inclusive custom, vegan makeup brand offering full line of custom makeup, owner Celebrity Makeup Artist, Keira Karlin Recently on The Dr. Oz Show.

WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 27, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — Blende is an all-inclusive …

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

Read the full release: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/535101922/celebrity-makeup-artist-keira-karlin-creates-vegan-custom-makeup-and-skincare-brand-blende-as-seen-on-dr-oz?ref=rss&code=Vu-xhRlk77Grs3NE

 

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here 

CATEGORIES