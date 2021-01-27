Celebrity Makeup Artist Keira Karlin Creates Vegan Custom Makeup and Skincare Brand Blende as seen on Dr. OZ
Blende is an inclusive custom, vegan makeup brand offering full line of custom makeup, owner Celebrity Makeup Artist, Keira Karlin Recently on The Dr. Oz Show.
WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Blende is an all-inclusive …
Read the full release: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/535101922/celebrity-makeup-artist-keira-karlin-creates-vegan-custom-makeup-and-skincare-brand-blende-as-seen-on-dr-oz?ref=rss&code=Vu-xhRlk77Grs3NE
___
Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here
CATEGORIES Wire News Services