United makes Hawaii travel easier with expanded COVID testing, pre-clearance program

The new pre-clearance process will be in place for customers traveling on 110 of United's weekly flights to Hawaii



Beginning February 1, United customers traveling to Hawaii who have a valid negative COVID-19 test can show their results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival. The new pre-clearance process will be in place for customers traveling on 110 of United’s weekly flights to Hawaii.

United is also making it easier to get the right tests to avoid Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine by making approved COVID-19 tests available to all customers traveling to the islands no matter where in the U.S. their travel begins.

“We’re making it easier for customers traveling to Hawaii to spend more time enjoying their trip and less time waiting in lines,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer at United. “Testing is the key to opening domestic and international travel so we’ll continue to lead the way in rolling out solutions that are simple and safe so our customers have what they need when they take their next trip with us.”

To begin the pre-clearance program, customers will enroll in Hawaii’s Safe Travels program and complete Hawaii’s COVID-19 questionnaire within 24 hours from departure. Next, customers will use the Safe Travels website to upload their negative test results from one of Hawaii’s trusted testing partners which must be taken within 72 hours of their departure. At the airport, customers will see a United team member at the gate for their flight to Hawaii where they will receive a wristband if they qualify to bypass airport screening in Hawaii. Customers who have been pre-cleared will be able to skip test screenings in Hawaii and begin their trip as soon as they land.