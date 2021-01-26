India to introduce COVID-19 vaccination certificates for tourists
The vaccination certificate will help build confidence among people, making it easier for travelers to move around and revitalizing the tourism sector
Indian authorities announced that in order to simplify and stimulate the development of tourism, they have decided to introduce a vaccination certificate for tourists.
“The vaccination certificate will help build confidence among people, making it easier for travelers to move around and revitalizing the tourism sector,” said Piyush Tiwari, Director of Commerce and Marketing at India’s Public Tourism Development Corporation.
He also noted that this measure will increase customer confidence and create a healthy environment for travelers.
In addition, India has granted permission for the emergency use of two of its own COVID-19 vaccines – the Covishield Institute of India and the Covaxin Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
Those wishing to vaccinate in India receive a preliminary certificate after the first dose of the drug, and after the second – the final certificate.
“The advent of vaccines is a big relief; vaccinated people will be able to travel more confidently, which will definitely lead to an increase in the number of tourists. But since the vaccine is new, WHO’s fears are also justified and subject to study by medical experts. At the moment there is no provision making vaccination mandatory,” said Alok Gupta, Secretary of Tourism in the government of Rajasthan state.