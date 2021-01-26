US Travel praises confirmation of Treasury Secretary Yellen

Secretary Yellen will be a stabilizing influence at a time when investing in the country’s recovery will be absolutely crucial



US Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the Senate confirmation of Janet Yellen to serve as Secretary of the Treasury:

“Secretary Yellen will be a stabilizing influence at a time when investing in the country’s recovery will be absolutely crucial. She has a record of strong leadership during challenging moments for the U.S. economy, which should serve us very well as we steer toward recovery.

“Travel and tourism has been hit harder than any other U.S. industry by the fallout of the pandemic, and will need additional relief and significant stimulus in order to recover the 4.5 million American jobs it lost by the end of 2020. This is a daunting economic challenge to greet a new administration, but President Biden has made a highly encouraging early move by installing Secretary Yellen at Treasury, and the Senate should also be applauded for her rapid confirmation.”