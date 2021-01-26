Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance to boost passenger confidence

COVID Protect is now available on all Cebu Pacific flights



Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest carrier, introduces COVID Protect, its newest add-on to CEB TravelSure, the airline’s comprehensive travel insurance plan, to give travelers peace of mind when flying during this time. This timely upgrade, which will cover COVID-related hospitalization and treatments in the Philippines, aims to provide passengers more options with their travel plans as the airline prioritizes everyone’s health and safety.

With COVID Protect, passengers traveling with Cebu Pacific who test positive for COVID-19 will get up to PHP 1 million (approx. $20,805) coverage for hospitalization and medical expenses. This upgrade to the airline’s comprehensive travel insurance plan is available for all passengers flying from all CEB’s domestic destinations, as well as its international destinations. Coverage begins on the date of departure from origin destination and ends two hours upon arrival of return flight to origin destination, with a maximum duration of 30 consecutive days. Coverage applies to both Filipino and non-Filipino passengers who are legal residents of the Philippines.

CEB TravelSure COVID Protect is underwritten by the Insurance Company of North America (a Chubb Company). Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.

“We are very pleased to launch the CEB TravelSure COVID Protect, in line with our commitment to restart travel and tourism safely and sustainably. With COVID Protect, passengers will be able to travel more confidently as they are assured of coverage, especially if they have essential travel scheduled,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.