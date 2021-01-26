46% of Middle East luxury travelers plan to holiday abroad in 2021



The latest industry data analysis has revealed that 46% of luxury travelers in the Middle East, are planning to travel internationally at some stage during 2021.

The survey also asked the same recipients if they were planning to take a domestic holiday or staycation during 2021 and more than half (52%) of the respondents confirmed that they would. Furthermore, 25% of respondents were planning to make a business trip, either domestically or internationally and 4% of respondents had no plans to travel anywhere in 2021.

Middle East luxury travelers were also asked about their frequency of travel – 31% of respondents said they planned to travel twice over the next 12 months and 25% confirmed they were planning on making at least one overseas trip.

Luxury travelers from the Middle East are more likely to travel with their children, compared with those from other regions (40% versus 36%). And when you add that fact to their planned frequency of travel, it makes the Middle East’s outbound luxury travel sector, one of the most sought after globally.

According to the survey, Middle East luxury travelers are keen on destinations with outstanding natural beauty (34%), beach holidays (34%), conducive climate (29%) and connectivity (28%). The survey also uncovered that luxury travelers in the Middle East are most concerned about health risks of travelling (43%) and safety (35%). However, one in three respondents also said that the actual price and that it represented good value for money was still very important.

With vaccines being rolled out across the world, travel professionals operating in the luxury segment will welcome the insight this survey has provided, which affords them the opportunity to further develop their marketing strategies for the Middle East region and beyond.