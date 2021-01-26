2021’s Most and Least Glamorous Cities in America named



What are America’s Most Glamorous Cities? Las Vegas? Miami? Dallas? Wichita?

Industry experts ranked the 50 biggest US cities across 20 key “glam” factors — including high-end jewelry and cosmetics shops, Michelin-starred restaurants, 5-star hotels, Fashion Week events, and household wealth.

So which US cities are the ritziest, glitziest, and trendiest of them all? Here are the top 5 and bottom 5 Most Glamorous Cities overall, followed by some key findings.

Most Glamorous Cities in America



City Miami, FL New York, NY San Francisco, CA Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA

Least Glamorous Cities in America



City Fresno, CA Wichita, KS Bakersfield, CA El Paso, TX Corpus Christi, TX

Highlights and Lowlights:

South Florida Bling: Sunny Miami dominates the ranking of the Most Glamorous Cities with more cocktail bars, lounges, and nightclubs per 100,000 residents than anywhere else in the U.S. But it’s in the beauty, fashion, and shopping category that Miami really shines. Miami took the top spot in a whopping four shopping-related metrics: luxury fashion, jewelry, watch, and perfume shops. There’s no better place in American to party hard and spend on bling than The Magic City.

Texas Plains: Texas cities have a lot going for them, but the Rhinestone Cowboy is more a myth. Houston has swanky River Oaks and Dallas has the toney Park Cities, but both cities rank mid-range on the list, far lower than similarly sized cities like Chicago or San Francisco. All that old oil and new tech money may be going for expensive cars instead of swanky jewelry and fancy duds.

Just Peachy: Atlanta is a surprise glamour destination — unless you’re a fan of Real Housewives. It’s easy to see why it ranks No. 5 on our list of the glitziest, trendiest U.S. cities. While failing to snag the top spot in any single category, Hotlanta performed very well across all metrics, coming in second in the number of cocktail bars, lounges, music venues, and luxury perfume shops.