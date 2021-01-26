Wyndham announces seven new hotels for its namesake brand

Uniting new hotels under the Wyndham name will help simplify the operations of the group's hotels



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, today announced plans for further growth with seven new hotel franchise agreements for its namesake, upscale, Wyndham brand in the U.S. The hotels are owned by national hotel development company, The Thrash Group, and managed by Charlestowne Hotels. The properties include The Thrash Group’s Origin Hotel Collection, consisting of five lifestyle hotels as well as one historic hotel and a brand new construction hotel all of which will operate under the Wyndham umbrella.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Thrash Group to Wyndham. Now more than ever hotels can benefit by working with a brand that travelers know and trust that can generate more visitors to an owner’s property,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Our global sales, marketing and loyalty teams are looking forward to helping more travelers discover these award-winning hotels in historic and sought-after leisure destinations across the country.”

“Uniting these hotels under the Wyndham name will help us simplify the operations of our hotels, reduce our costs by leveraging Wyndham’s negotiated discounts with suppliers, and connect us to the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program,” said Ike Thrash, founding partner, The Thrash Group.

Details about the new hotels include:

Origin Raleigh, a Wyndham Hotel – Situated in the heart of Raleigh, N.C., in the downtown warehouse district, this recently opened, 126-room hotel offers guests a unique experience highlighting the culture and community of the city. As one of the first boutique, lifestyle hotel experiences in the growing neighborhood, the hotel is designed to connect its guests to the essential spirit of Raleigh.

Origin Lexington, a Wyndham Hotel – Located in Lexington, Ky.—”Horse Capital of the World,” this hotel can be found where long held traditions meet the modern conveniences of Blue Grass country.

Origin Red Rocks, a Wyndham Hotel – Located outside of Denver in Golden, Colo. and The Official Hotel of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Origin Red Rocks opened in the summer of 2018.

Origin Westminster, a Wyndham Hotel – Surrounded by a variety of outdoor activities including hiking and biking and within the newly constructed Downtown Westminster, this hotel will be ideally located between Denver and Boulder, Colo.

Origin Austin, a Wyndham Hotel – A new lifestyle hotel that is coming to the booming east Austin neighborhood and scheduled to open in early 2021, this new five-story, 120-room property is located inside Mueller’s Aldrich Street district and home to local shops and restaurants.

Hotel Tupelo, a Wyndham Hotel – A four-story, 80-room, boutique hotel in downtown Tupelo, Miss. scheduled to open in late 2021, this hotel will incorporate design nods to Tupelo’s history while maintaining a modern and upscale feel.

Hotel Morgan, a Wyndham Hotel – Since 1925, Hotel Morgan has been a part of Morgantown, West Virginia history. The 83-room hotel is located just blocks away from West Virginia University’s campus.