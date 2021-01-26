Bangkok Air resumes more flights from Bangkok
angkok Airways announces the resumption of its direct services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai routes, starting from 1 February 2021 onwards.
Bangkok Air resumed services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat (roundtrip) and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai (roundtrip) will make it a total of 7 destinations the airline services which are;
1. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui (roundtrip)
2. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket (roundtrip)
3. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Krabi (roundtrip)
4. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang (roundtrip)
5. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai (roundtrip)
6. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat (roundtrip), effective 1 February 2021
7. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai (roundtrip), effective 1 February 2021
However, flights between Phuket – Hat Yai (roundtrip), Phuket – U-Tapao (roundtrip) and
Phuket – Samui (roundtrip) still remain suspended until 27 March 2021.
Moreover, the airline will extend the temporary closure of its passenger lounges, service kiosks at all available airports as well as its ticketing office located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road until 28 February 2021.
The airline would also like to announce the temporary operation hours for its three airports which are; Samui Airport, Sukhothai Airport and Trat Airport. The temporary operational hours will be effective from today until 27 March 2021.
Table below shows temporary operation hours of the three airports:
|Airport
|Temporary Operation Hours
|Samui
|09.00hrs. – 19.30hrs.
|Sukhothai
|06.00hrs. – 20.00hrs.
|Trat
|08.00hrs. – 17.00hrs.