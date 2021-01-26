LUX Chongzuo, Guangxi about to open

Surrounded by lush tropical gardens with a stunning view of the majestic karst formations sits the luxurious LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas, Daxin County’s first international luxury resort.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Located in Guangxi province separated from Vietnam by the picturesque Mingshi River, the resort is less than two hours’ drive from the well-connected Nanning Wuxu International Airport and Nongguan Nature Reserve, home to the critically endangered white-headed langurs, and 30 minutes from Asia’s largest transnational waterfall, the world-famous Detian Waterfall.

‘We are very excited to launch LUX* Resorts & Hotels’ first ultra-luxury property in China, in partnership with owning company, Guangxi Daxin Mingshi Yijing Tourism Development Co. Ltd,” said Paul Jones, chief executive officer of The Lux Collective. “The extraordinary location, coupled with world-class facilities, will provide guests with an exclusive sanctuary to experience true luxury – time to enjoy the art of slow traveling and to connect meaningfully with the local community, culture, food and music.”

Conceptualized by Teamer International based in Guangzhou, the resort’s architecture and interiors are designed to integrate with the luscious surroundings, blending natural and man-made harmoniously with the unspoiled landscape. City dwellers will find their slice of heaven away from the noise and light pollution with mood lighting installed to allow guests the surreal experience of a star-filled night sky once the sun sets.

Accommodation

The resort will feature 50 suites and six villas in the first phase, with sizes ranging between 80 and 180 square metres. All rooms enjoy river-facing balconies overlooking the awe-inspiring karst mountains and tropical forests. Using indigenous materials such as wood and stone, accentuated with copper finishing, the minimalistic look is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

Dining and bars

Led by Executive Chef George Qu, who was awarded the title of Excellent Chef in the prestigious Cordon Bleu International Culinary Competition in 2018, the resort’s two restaurants and three bars include:

• All Day Dining – Located by the river’s edge, the all-day dining restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide variety of Chinese, Southeast Asian and Western specialties to choose from, either a la carte or from interactive food stations.

• Specialty Steakhouse – A cosy, elegant steakhouse presenting exquisite dishes with meticulously-sourced meat cuts and selection of fine wines from around the world.

• Rooftop Bar – The outdoor rooftop oasis is the perfect spot to wind down in the evenings with craft beers, bespoke cocktails and wines alongside small plates.

• Pool Bar – Offering refreshing drinks and snacks next to the spectacular 35-metre infinity pool.

• Maison LUX* – Inspired by the quintessential European cafés and bars in France and Italy, Maison LUX* serves coffee, homemade pastries and artisanal ice cream to perk up after a day of exploring, before transforming into a stylish lounge bar in the evenings offering aperitifs and digestifs.

Wellness and Fitness

• LUX* Me Spa

From April 2021, experience traditional Vietnamese spa treatments al fresco at the award-winning LUX* Me Spa, secluded by lush greenery with traditional Zhuang-style architecture.

• LUX* Me Fitness

Equipped with the latest cardio and weight training equipment by Life Fitness, the gymnasium provides a panoramic view of the resort’s lush gardens through floor-to-ceiling windows.