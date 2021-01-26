Is California giving up on COVID-19 protection?

Freeways in California remain empty, restaurants are closed, but the need for the economy to open is big. A slight ease in new infection rates is reason enough reason for California and some other States to take a huge step forward to re-open



While hospitals are unable to handle all Coronavirus cases, people are dying in record numbers, California together with some other US States decided to just lower restrictions as of February 1.

Due to strict lock-downs numbers of new cases declined slightly in California, but are still the highest in the country.

While European countries are locking down with a lot less COVID-19 cases, the United States has a different approach.

It appears the economy is winning the battle, allowing the strong to survive.

Hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom from California lifted statewide stay-at-home coronavirus rules, Los Angeles County announced that it was following suit, setting the stage for a significant reopening of certain sectors of the economy.

The changes will allow outdoor dining again and will ease restrictions on other businesses, such as personal care services.

The move comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline after a devastating winter surge, never mind a new more dangerous version of COVID-19 has now been introduced to the State

Outdoor dining: The county suspended outdoor restaurant dining as the winter surge worsened. The change garnered widespread outrage and legal challenges from some restaurants. Under a new health order, the county said outdoor dining will again be allowed starting Friday, for the first time since Thanksgiving. Indoor restaurant dining remains prohibited.

Curfew: Rules that halted operations of nonessential businesses between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be lifted starting Friday.

Private gatherings: Residents are allowed for the first time since Nov. 30 to meet with people outside their household. Gatherings are limited to three households and a total of 15 people and must be held outdoors.

Family entertainment centers: These may open for outdoor operations at 50% capacity, effective immediately.

Museums/zoos/aquariums: These may open immediately for outdoor operations.

Card rooms: These may open immediately for outdoor operations at 50% capacity.

Miniature golf/go karts/batting cages: These may open immediately for outdoor operations at 50% capacity.

Hotels/motels: Tourism and individual travel are now permitted.

Personal care services, such as hair and nail salons: These may open immediately for indoor operations at 25% capacity.

Faith-based operations: These are recommended to resume outdoors only.