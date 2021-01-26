COVID pushing 2021 events to 2022: AIME cancelled



The CEO of Talk2 Media & Events, Matt Pearce, organizer, announced the Asian Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event for 2021 – AIME – cancelled. He said, “The Business Events industry is facing many challenges, and the entire Talk 2 Media & Events team will be there to support our community until we meet again at AIME 2022.”

AIME 2021 was scheduled to be hosted at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and online in March, however, due to concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event organizers decided to cancel the event.

Talk2 Media & Events stated that like many other event organizers, the event faced challenges brought about by international and domestic travel restrictions despite healthy interest for the event from exhibitors and buyers.

“As the past year has shown, it’s difficult to predict if border closures will be required to slow the spread of future outbreaks. As difficult as it is to cancel, we cannot in good conscience stage an event that devalues the quality of experience or accessibility of AIME in delivering meaningful interactions for exhibitors and visitors, alongside subsequent appointments with our international networks,” Mr. Pearce said.

With support from the Melbourne Convention Bureau, AIME has begun contacting attendees, including those who have already registered, to manage existing bookings and arrangements, as well as event refunds.

“The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly supportive of our difficult decision, as the team at Talk2 Media make their way through contacting every single one of AIME’s buyers and exhibitors to update the latest developments and provide support in managing arrangements. It’s a real testament to our industry and we’re looking forward to delivering an even bigger and better show in 2022” said Julia Swanson, CEO, Melbourne Convention Bureau.

“As we navigate through these trying times, we remain optimistic that business events will adapt, innovate and emerge stronger than ever. We cannot wait to see you all next year – to connect and reunite as a community,” added Mr. Pearce.

AIME’s upcoming event will take place on March 21-23, 2022, with full details to follow in the coming months. For those with existing bookings and registrations, a Talk2 Media representative will contact you directly, however, for any immediate queries you can email [email protected] or visit aime.com.au.

