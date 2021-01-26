India Tourism: Change at the top

The Ministry of Tourism for the Government of India announced a new Secretary has been named. Arvind Singh will step into the position beginning February 1, 2021.



There is change taking place at the top of the India Tourism Ministry in the form of a new Secretary. Arvind Singh has been named as the new secretary in the Ministry of Tourism effective February 1, 2021, where at the moment, two of the top officers in the department are women.

The 1988 batch Maharashtra cadre bureaucrat moves up in the tourism industry ranks from the Airports Authority of India where he was Chairman. Apart from AAI, he was Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) in Government of Maharashtra. He has also worked as Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd. (MSPGCL) and the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (MSETCL).

Yogendra Triphati, the present Secretary, is moving to the Ministry of Chemicals. He led the India Ministry of Tourism for 2 years. Perhaps, one of the last tasks of Triphati as Secretary of Tourism will be to see the launch of Bharat Parv – festival of India – taking place tomorrow, January 26, 2021, at the Ashok Hotel where the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, will be the chief guest.

Singh joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1988 after acquiring Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi. His initial assignments were as Assistant Collector at Aurangabad and as Chief Executive Officer of Aurangabad and Nagpur Zilla Parishads. After a stint in the Chief Secretary’s office at Mumbai, he moved to Kolhapur as District Collector.

Moving to the Centre in 2001, he worked in various ministries including Commerce and Shipping and as Private Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture. He served at the Embassy of India, Tokyo as Minister (Economic & Commerce) between 2014-17.

The India Tourism Ministry is the nodal agency for the formulation of national policies and programs and for the coordination of activities of various central government agencies, state governments/UTs, and the private sector for the development and promotion of tourism in the country.

